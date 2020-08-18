Joe Exotic Trends After Donald Trump Says He's Going to Pardon a Very Important Person

Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness documentary series, has been begging for a presidential pardon ever since his fame skyrocketed to astronomic levels earlier this year. Currently serving a prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse, Joe Exotic feels he's been wronged by the justice system, and has said on numerous occasions that he believes the president can help him. Well, quite a few folks on Twitter think that Exotic's day may have finally arrived.

Late Monday night, Donald Trump told press that he was planning to pardon a "very important" person on Tuesday. There was no word as to who that person would be, aside from the fact that it wouldn't be Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. For whatever reason, this has people believing that the person he's talking about is Joe Exotic.

Most wouldn't consider Joe Exotic an "important person," given that he's famous for owning a roadside zoo and allegedly trying to kill Carole Baskin. Regardless, people somehow think that Joe Exotic could be the person Trump was referring to, no matter how unlikely that may seem.

It didn't take long for Joe Exotic's name to begin trending once again, and below you'll find a few of the many tweets responsible for making that happen.