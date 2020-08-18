Joe Exotic Trends After Donald Trump Says He's Going to Pardon a Very Important Person
Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness documentary series, has been begging for a presidential pardon ever since his fame skyrocketed to astronomic levels earlier this year. Currently serving a prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse, Joe Exotic feels he's been wronged by the justice system, and has said on numerous occasions that he believes the president can help him. Well, quite a few folks on Twitter think that Exotic's day may have finally arrived.
Late Monday night, Donald Trump told press that he was planning to pardon a "very important" person on Tuesday. There was no word as to who that person would be, aside from the fact that it wouldn't be Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn. For whatever reason, this has people believing that the person he's talking about is Joe Exotic.
Most wouldn't consider Joe Exotic an "important person," given that he's famous for owning a roadside zoo and allegedly trying to kill Carole Baskin. Regardless, people somehow think that Joe Exotic could be the person Trump was referring to, no matter how unlikely that may seem.
It didn't take long for Joe Exotic's name to begin trending once again, and below you'll find a few of the many tweets responsible for making that happen.
Congratulations
Big congratulations to Joe Exotic. https://t.co/BG4vTJQzDW— Dan Primack (@danprimack) August 18, 2020
Come on Down
Joe Exotic, come on down, you're speaking at the Republican National Convention. https://t.co/eOG8PGgj1t— Schooley (@Rschooley) August 18, 2020
Would You Be Surprised?
Would anybody actually be shocked if Trump pardoned Joe Exotic? Like would that actually surprise you in 2020? pic.twitter.com/iqBJRlDkrP— Devon Miles🤐 (@ItsJayTeeGee_) August 18, 2020
Think So?
Do I think Trump is going to pardon Joe Exotic today? pic.twitter.com/JZXYhWwAuE— Leif Skodnick (@LeifSkodnick) August 18, 2020
We're Doomed
Trump is looking to pardon "a very, very important person" and the 1st thing tht comes into peoples minds is a guy doing time for murder for hire & animal abuse, Joe Exotic? pic.twitter.com/38tOu5N3eD— .. (@MalcomVex) August 18, 2020
Me rn
me seeing people are talking about trump pardoning joe exotic pic.twitter.com/medah1nYlz— 𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙉𝘼 (@DXRTHDXDDY) August 18, 2020
Cool Cool Cool
Goooooood Morning Twitter.
So, trump is going to pardon Joe Exotic? That's what's churning in the rumor mill today?
cool, cool, cool cats and kittens
2020: Nothing would surprise me at this point pic.twitter.com/o2Wb84xwHN— Steely Jan (@Woman_on_Pause) August 18, 2020
When They Find Out
The people that snitched on Joe exotic in court finding out he’s being pardoned by trump pic.twitter.com/8QrWhLPC6o— THEE BOXiANA⚪️ (@VivaBoxiana) August 18, 2020
Not Enough Cigarettes in the World
Y’all think Trump is going to pardon Joe Exotic?? There’s not enough cigarettes in the world to deal with that kind of stress pic.twitter.com/H6b3jOPwvi— Quantoxic😂✨☄️ (@quanisfunny) August 18, 2020
Does That Mean...?
I see Joe exotic trending on the timeline...does that mean he’s the guy that trump’s gonna pardon 🤭 pic.twitter.com/QPvU7hBhq4— Hammad (@HammadInfinity) August 18, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.