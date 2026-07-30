Netflix Is Quietly Losing the Most Diverse and Influential Shonen Anime This August

Netflix has become one of the best platforms, and arguably the second best, for streaming anime today. However, licensing issues occasionally force the platform to remove popular series, and this August, one of the greatest shonen anime of all time is set to leave Netflix. The news was revealed in a Netflix Tudum article listing the titles leaving the platform on August 1, which included Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter (2011), the acclaimed anime adaptation by Madhouse.

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Madhouse’s Hunter x Hunter (2011) stands as the definitive anime adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s generational manga. Across 148 episodes with crisp, vibrant animation, the studio perfectly captured the series’ nuances, adapting six story arcs across the six seasons available on Netflix. As a result, it is unfortunate that the anime will leave the streaming platform on August 1, as it remains one of the most legendary series the anime industry has ever produced. That said, Hunter x Hunter continues to thrive on other platforms, and Netflix could eventually bring it back in the coming years.

Netflix Is Quietly Dropping Hunter x Hunter Very Soon

Courtesy of Shueisha

Though Netflix is dropping Hunter x Hunter (2011) for now, there is no reason to believe it will never return. In the meantime, fans can still enjoy the beloved series in other ways, with the original manga remaining one of the best options. Despite numerous hardships, Yoshihiro Togashi has continued to bring the series back time and again. The manga also returned recently, finally reuniting its two main characters, Gon and Killua, after nearly 15 years. These latest chapters have been a major milestone for the series and are exactly what fans would love to see adapted into the anime.

On that note, the series has accumulated more than enough chapters for a small anime return of at least 12 episodes, and such an announcement would be a dream come true for fans. The cherry on top would be Madhouse returning to produce the new installment, as the studio did a remarkable job with the previous adaptation and would be the perfect fit for its comeback. Perhaps that would also be the moment when Netflix regains the distribution rights and brings back all six seasons it is now removing, alongside the new anime.

That said, fans who still want to watch Hunter x Hunter after it leaves Netflix this August can do so on its major streaming platform, Crunchyroll. Perhaps licensing and distribution limitations are why Netflix has yet to surpass Crunchyroll as the best anime streaming service, though it still stands as one of the greatest platforms for anime. Even so, losing Hunter x Hunter is a major blow for Netflix, as only a handful of series can match the legacy it has built.