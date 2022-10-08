Titans Releases First Official Clip From Season 4

Warner Bros. has been in the news a lot as of late, and it seems that no project is safe after the cancelation of Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been on a tangent with his new mandates and getting rid of a bunch of original programming from the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max original series Doom Patrol and Titans are rumored to be canceled after their next season, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the streaming service from marketing them. New York Comic-Con is happening this week and the streaming service revealed a new clip from Titans, and it gives us our first look at the upcoming fourth season.

In the clip you see Nightwing and Tim Drake getting attacked by a bunch of goons and Nightwing goes in for the attack to protect Tim. The official Titans account tweeted the clip with the caption "here's your first official look at @brentonthwaites and @jaylycurgo in #DCTitans season 4! #DCatNYCC." You can check out the clip below!

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Here's HBO Max's description of Titans. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

All three seasons of Titans are now streaming on HBO Max now! Stay tuned for updates on the fourth season of the series.

