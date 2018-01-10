TNT Officially Orders ‘Snowpiercer’ Reboot to Series

Hold on tight, TNT is taking comic fans on the most dangerous train ride of their lives.

On Wednesday morning, the Turner-owned cable network announced that it was moving forward with its Snowpiercer TV series. The announcement comes more than a year after TNT ordered the pilot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Snowpiercer series is a TV reboot of the 2013 film starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. The movie was originally based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, and tells the story of a dystopian future where all remaining people live on a speeding train. The cars are divided up based on social standing, eventually causing an uprising from those in the back of the train.

TNT’s take on the story stars Tony-winning Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs and Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly, and is being run by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles).

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” said Sarah Aubrey, exec vp original programming at TNT. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

At this time, there is no production start date or release date for the series.