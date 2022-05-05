Tom Swift Character Posters Released

The CW has released new character posters for Tom Swift, the eagerly anticipated Nancy Drew spinoff series headed to the network on Tuesday, May 31st. The new posters give us our best look yet at not just Tian Richards as Tom Swift, but Ashleigh Murray's Zenzi, Marquise Vilson's Isaac, and more.

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular character, an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that's hellbent on stopping him. The trailer gives viewers just a little taste of those efforts to stop Tom, but it doesn't seem like anything will deter him. As he says in the trailer, he's got this.

You can read on for more information about Tom Swift as well as the character posters.