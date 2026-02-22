Tomb Raider’s Reboot Confirms Return of 1 Thing From Another Cancelled Series

Tomb Raider is returning to the world of live-action courtesy of Prime Video’s new Phoebe Waller-Bridge-helmed Tomb Raider series, which will star Sophie Turner as the iconic adventurer Lara Croft. The studio previously revealed the official first look at Turner’s Croft, but thanks to set photos during filming, fans have learned a few more details about the characters, the cast, and their world, including that 1 element from a cancelled series is making its return in the new show.

New photos and video from the Daily Mail captured Turner’s Croft filming an intense knife fight sequence, and the ending of that sequence reveals the first look at Martin Bogg-Semple’s character Zip as he rushes in on a motorcycle. Croft takes a minute to collect herself after the battle before hopping on the bike, but those photos also reveal a look at what’s hanging on her belt, which is the returning retractable pickaxe from the recently cancelled Netflix series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

What Previous Elements and Characters Are Returning in Tomb Raider’s New Live-Action Series?

While Legend of Lara Croft ended too soon, it’s nice to see a few elements from that rendition of the franchise making it into the new era. The pickaxe became a trademark part of Lara’s kit after the Survivor Trilogy, and now it’s pretty much a staple. Legend of Lara Croft then added the welcome retractable feature, making it even easier to carry with all of the other gear Croft needs on any particular mission.

Zip was also featured in the Netflix series, but he actually first joined the franchise in Tomb Raider: Chronicles. He would make his return to the franchise in Tomb Raider: Legend and Tomb Raider: Underworld. In the games and the Legend of Lara Croft, Zip provided Lara with computer and technology expertise, and that will be the case once more in the new Tomb Raider series.

The show will also bring in the longtime Croft Manor Butler Winston, who will be played by Bill Paterson. Rounding out the Croft side of things is Atlas DeMornay, who is Croft’s Uncle and is played by Jason Isaacs.

One element that is more mysterious is the dagger that Lara is holding in the photos, and it’s a dagger that she fights with during the battle. There have been daggers featured in the video games before, but from the design of this dagger, it’s hard to make out if this is connected to those or if this is an all-new dagger.

As for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the series boasted a stellar cast, including Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft, Allen Maldonado as Zip, Earl Baylon as Jonah, Richard Armitage as Charles, Nolan North as Conrad, and Zoe Boyle as Camilla. The series currently holds a 73% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has a much lower 45% audience score. The show wrapped up with its second season last year.

Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series is expected later this year.

