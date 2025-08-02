Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: 5 Hits & 1 Miss (August 1)

WWE had one more episode of SmackDown before one of the biggest events of the year in SummerSlam, and there were a few rivalries, feuds, and storylines in play throughout the episode. Overall, it was a strong episode of the blue brand, though there was one moment that didn’t quite land for me by the end of the night. We’re here to break down all of the biggest hits and misses from tonight’s SmackDown, and let’s start with one of the most shocking moments of the night.

Hit: The Champ Is Here (Again…Maybe)

SmackDown began with one of the most needed segments ahead of SummerSlam, and that involved John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The two superstars have a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship this weekend, and last week, we got an odd promo from Rhodes calling for the old Cena to return. That felt like a retread of past promos, but given tonight’s development, perhaps it was right on the money.

Cena came out and not only addressed his recent behavior but explained that he was done with being something he’s not just for the sake of shocking TV. He also said that the people who were supposed to be on his team left him high and dry, referring of course to The Rock and Travis Scott. If this is indeed a return to former babyface form, it’s an abrupt but still well-executed pivot that will likely work in the end. If it’s a swerve, it will be a bit of a bummer, but at least it built up interest in a story that needed it.

Hit: Straight Fire Collision

After Evolution, the feud between Giulia and Zelina Vega was primed for at least one more battle, and that happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. While their previous battle was great, this collision soared well past it, delivering memorable moments and genuine shocks along the way to a thrilling finish. Unless we’re going to see a Street Fight or cage match, this seems like the end of this story, but it was a hell of a way to go out.

Hit: Clowns and Iguanas

If I told you that two of the standout stars from tonight’s SmackDown were Psycho Clown and Mr. Igauana a year ago, you wouldn’t have believed me, but lo and behold, here we are. Thanks to the acquisition of AAA, we’re starting to see more crossover between the companies, and few are as over as Mr. Iguana.

The crowd lit up as soon as he made his entrance, but in the ring, it was actually Psycho Clown that stole the show throughout. Overall, the team had a stellar showing, but their opponents, the AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza, also benefited from the match with a strong showing of their own. It was a welcome spotlight for AAA’s Tag Team picture overall, but expect to see much more of Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana over time in WWE as well.

Hit: The Black Mass Is To Be Feared

Aleister Black has been booked impressively strong since his return to WWE, and even in losses, he is still made to look like one of the more lethal superstars on the roster. One of the most important aspects of this is how Aleister Black’s finisher has been protected, as the Black Mass is knocking out people left and right. Case in point, tonight’s match against Damien Priest, where Black disqualified himself by hitting Priest with a chair, but followed up by hitting a devastating Black Mass that sent Priest colliding with the steel steps. Don’t sleep on Aleister Black, because that finisher will knock you out for a week if it connects.

Hit: Green Shirts and Strays

One of the hallmarks of a WWE show is that you’re likely to see a specific fan wearing a green shirt on the front row at various Raw and SmackDowns. That fan is known as Smilez (or SuperFanSmilez on Instagram), and tonight, after booing Logan Paul, Paul took a shot at him, saying, “Shut up green shirt guy, you’re the worst one of them all.” Smilez laughed and the line got a big reaction from the crowd, making it a highlight of the segment.

Miss: An Unnecessary Ending

SmackDown was pretty strong throughout, but the main through line of the night was the story revolving around Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul. If there was a story that didn’t really need a significant amount of screen time for a build, it would be this one. The premise here is simple, and to this point, it was pretty effective. Tonight, however, just seemed like overkill, as we not only received a backstage attack segment on Jelly Roll, but we then got a full promo segment with McIntyre and Paul, and then a brawl segment featuring all four. It’s fine, but as the last segment of the show and the last segment before SummerSlam, it underwhelmed.

Alright, those are my hits and misses from tonight’s WWE SmackDown, but let me know what your biggest moments of the night were in the comments! You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!