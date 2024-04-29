Tracker Recap With Spoilers: "Into the Wild"

The end is in sight for Tracker's first season, and there are some major guest stars on the call sheet as we head towards the finale. The coming weeks will see Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh and Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles join the show as siblings to Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw. Sunday's new episode, "Into the Wild," boasts its own solid guest stars as well. Gil Birmingham and Peter Stormare star in this new episode of Tracker, which sees Colter head deep into the Idaho wilderness in search of a missing plane. You can check out the events of the full episode below, but be warned, the recap is full of spoilers!

The episode begins with Reenie tracking Colter down to where his Airstream is set up in the woods, approaching him with a new job that involves a friend of her father's. An outfitter named Gus has a plane go missing out in Idaho. Gus' son and daughter were both on the plane, along with a client, and Colter is being hired to try and find out what happened to the flight. Hank, Gus' son was flying the plane while Madison, his daughter, was on board with a client. Gus shows Colter and Reenie a map, the plane was heading towards a lake near the Canadian border when bad weather arrived and threw things into chaos. Search and Rescue did a preliminary flyover, as did Gus, but there wasn't a lot to see. He found some debris but couldn't get close enough. They're going to make another pass over the debris field and Colter is planning to attempt to jump out of the plane. The last thing he tells Reenie before taking off is that he thinks the plane wasn't actually heading to the lake, based on their trajectory prior to going missing. A successful jump sees Colter touch down in the woods and he takes off for the debris field.

Reenie stays back with Gus, who has been a friend of her father's for quite a long time. He talks about Hank having a recent issue with a failed business. Hank tried to make it with his own company but things went bad and he came back to work for Gus again. A mysterious man comes into Gus' shop inquiring about Walter Bratton, the client who was on the missing plane. He doesn't give them his name or information, but says he'll be "checking back in" before he leaves the office. Reenie snaps a picture of the man by his car so she can get some more information.

Back in the woods, Colter finds the downed plane. The client is dead near the wreckage, but he didn't die from the crash. He was shot twice with a large caliber bullet. Colter finds a tracking device on the dead man in the woods. Reenie confirms that the man Colter found isn't Bratton. Reenie breaks into Bratton's car to get the registration to make it easier to look up. The car, however, belongs to someone named Holly. Colter's expedition leads him to a campsite where he finds multiple cell phones destroyed near the fire. Reenie tells Colter she found a receipt in the car for a printing company that came from right before Gus took off for the lake. Gunshots ring from Gus' shop and Reenie goes to investigate. She follows a trail of blood on the floor to find Gus lying on the ground. He's been shot but he claims he shot the other man as well. The same man that came to the office earlier attacked Gus and took off with one of his planes. Fortunately, Gus is mostly okay.

Reenie heads to the printing shop and is informed that the location deals in being discreet, making it difficult for her to get any information about Walter and his earlier purchase. She makes up a lie about her boss finding the receipt in his wife's car, suspecting her of cheating. The woman working at the shop tells Reenie that the order that was picked up was for passport photos that were sized for a Canadian passport. Meanwhile, Colter hears screaming in the woods and finds an injured Madison, who is by herself with a broken arm. She jumped off a ridge while Bratton was distracted. She says Bratton would keep Hank alive because he needed someone to carry the guy's money and it was too heavy for just one person. Colter puts a temporary brace on her arm and gets her back up to the ridge. Teddi and Velma do some research on Strand Lake and discover that it would be an easy place to escape across the Canadian border undetected. Madison tells Colter that Bratton paid Hank $5,000 to change the flight plan and put him closer to the border. The storm changed the situation, however. She also explains that the dead guy was someone who showed up to confront Bratton, only to be shot by the man he was pursuing. Bratton used Madison's gun to kill the man. He told Madison and Hank that he had stolen money from dangerous men and that's why he's trying to escape to Canada. Reenie calls Colter to explain that Bratton stole money from dealers in Reno. The dead guy worked for them, and the man who showed up at the shop is incredibly dangerous. That man, Valts, made it to the ranger station before Colter and Madison, and he's already waiting for them. After getting the information he needs from Madison, Valts tries to shoot her but Colter dives in the way and takes the bullet to his shoulder. He fires off a shot and clips Valts as well, but the villain escapes on an ATV. Colter leaves Madison with the ranger and heads out to find Hank.

Reenie picks Colter up and makes a break for Strand Lake. There's apparently a guy in that town that can help people vanish. The ultimate goal for Bratton is a place called Pinewood, which is right over the border. The two of them arrive at Pinewood and split up to try and figure out where Bratton and the others might be. Reenie checks in the front office first and finds it completely empty. The woman who had been working at the front desk is dead on the ground behind it. Colter finds two more bodies behind one of the Pinewood cabins. One of them belongs to Bratton. Colter believes the other belongs to the guy who was going to help Bratton escape. He follows a blood trail in the snow out into the woods. The trail leads to another cabin where Colter finds Hank, who still has half the money Valts is after. They stage a trap for Valts in the cabin, tricking him into thing they were hiding in the closet while they actually waited beneath the floorboards. Valts seems like he's starting to put it together but Colter is one step ahead. He shoots through the floorboards and kills Valts, ending the chase.

In addition to the reward, Gus tells Colter and Reenie he's gifting them a full fishing weekend getaway, all expenses paid.