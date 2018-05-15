‘Transformers: Power of The Primes’ Featuring Mark Hamill and Ron Perlman Now Available

Last week, Machinima and Hasbro launched Transformers: Power of the Primes, the latest installment of their Prime Wars Trilogy, featuring characters who would be on-model with the original Generation One Transformers.

The series, which plays on Go90 on Tuesdays, features some incredible voice talent making their debut in Transformers: Power of the Primes, including Ron Perlman, WWE Superstar Samoa Joe, Mikey Way from the rock band My Chemical Romance, and Jaime King (Star Wars: The Clone Wars). They join returning cast members Mark Hamill, who made his debut as Megatronus in the finale of the second chapter of the trilogy, Transformers: Titans Return, Judd Nelson, who is voicing a character new to the trilogy, Rodimus Cron, Wil Wheaton as Perceptor, DashieGames as Menasor, MatPat as Swoop, and Rob Dyke as Devastator.

“I’m a Generation One fan, always have been for many reasons, obviously,” franchise star Peter Cullen, who plays Optimus Prime, told ComicBook.com. “It’s the beginning and a successful beginning and a continuing journey of success. Generation One, to see it all happening that way again, reminds me sentimentally of the old days. The only thing missing is the cast; I don’t work with the full cast the way that we used to. I miss the days when we would have laugh attacks and production would shut down for five or six minutes due to everyone laughing so hard they couldn’t stop. Those were the days that I cherished.”

Transformers: Power of the Primes launched May 1st worldwide on Verizon’s family of media properties including Tumblr, go90 and select Oath properties – except in China, where it airs on Sohu.com, and Japan. This third and final chapter of the digital series features 10 episodes at approximately 11 minutes per episode.

Earlier this week, Machinima also announced a development deal with Gregory Russo, the screenwriter behind Hollywood’s upcoming Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil reboots. Russo will develop projects for the company, beginning with an adaptation of Warner Bros. Interactive’s F.E.A.R. — First Encounter Assault Recon.

Machinima Studios, develops and produces long-form live action and animated series based on iconic gaming IP for traditional and premium digital platforms. F.E.A.R. joins a legacy of ground-breaking gaming content from Machinima, including Mortal Kombat: Legacy and Mortal Kombat: Legacy 2, Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist and Street Fighter: Resurrection and Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn, which have been viewed by over 300 million fans to date.