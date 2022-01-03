Four Transformers Shows Leaving Netflix

The Transformers franchise is about to be making a mass exodus, as no less than for Transformers TV series are about to leave Netflix. In February Netflix will lose no less than four Transformers series – including Transformers Prime, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Transformers Rescue Bots Academy. All four series premiered in the 2010s era of Transformers TV-making, with Transformers Prime being the oldest (2010) and arguably most popular of the bunch. Still, for any hardcore Transformers fan that hasn’t experienced these shows, now would be the time to dip your toe in – before it’s too late.

Here’s the synopses for the various Transformers series that are still available on Netflix (at the time fo writing this):

Videos by ComicBook.com

“TRANSFORMERS PRIME (2010) chronicles the triumphant return of the AUTOBOTS via the most cutting-edge computer-generated animation ever seen on television. From Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci (‘Star Trek,’ ‘Transformers’ feature films, ‘Fringe’), and Jeff Kline (“Jackie Chan Adventures,” “Men in Black: The Series”), Transformers: Prime deepens the epic mythology of both the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS, while starting fresh for a new generation of viewers and future fans. OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE, ARCEE, RATCHET, BULKHEAD, and many others are back to “roll out” against MEGATRON’s latest attempt to conquer Earth. And MEGATRON proves to be more powerful than ever, having acquired a rare element that allows him mastery over life itself. ‘Team Prime’ may be few against the DECEPTICON hordes, but they find increased strength via bonds forged with three human teenagers. Make no mistake, TRANSFORMERS PRIME WILL deliver heavy metal action, and nail-biting suspense — but it also promises to take the human drama to levels as yet unseen by the franchise.”

TRANSFORMER: RESCUE BOTS (2011) – “The Rescue Bots are Transformers that work with a family of heroes to rescue humans from disasters. These non-violent Transformer stories were aimed at pre-school viewers.”

TRANSFORMERS: ROBOTS IN DISGUISE (2014) – “A Decepticon prison ship crashes on Earth and Optimus Prime summons Bumblebee to lead a ragtag team of Autobots – including a bad-boy rebel type, a by-the-book Elite Guard cadet, a loudmouth Dinobot and a hyperactive Mini-con. Their mission: capture an all new batch of escaped Decepticon villains and save humankind.”

TRANSFORMERS: RESCUE BOTS ACADEMY (2019) – “Five young recruits from Cybertron train to be rescue bots at The Rescue Bots Academy on Earth. Hot Shot, Whirl, Hoist, Medix and Wedge learn the value of teamwork, courage and friendship as they pass simulated and real rescue challenges. Under the guidance of Optimus Prime, Heatwave and Boulder they aim to one day be super heroes in their own right.”

Transformers Prime, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Transformers: Robots in Disguise and Transformers Rescue Bots Academy are all currently streaming on Netflix (until February).