True Lies TV Series Premiere Date Pushed Back

These days, James Cameron is known best for directing Avatar and its upcoming sequel, Avatar: Way of the Water, but the beloved director has helmed many iconic films throughout his career. One such movie was 1994's True Lies, the action/comedy that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a secret agent and Jamie Lee Curtis as his wife, who was unaware of his true identity, which led to some hilarious and action-packed hijinks involving Bill Paxton, Tom Arnold, and more. For years, there have been talks of turning the story into a series, and it's finally happening next year. Paramount previously set a February premiere date for CBS' series adaptation, but The Futon Critic is reporting that the show has been slightly pushed back.

According to the report, True Lies will now debut on CBS on Wednesday, March 1st. The series "follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life," reads the official synopsis. "With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure … all while keeping their adventures a secret from their two teenage children. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers' emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you're going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love."

In addition to Howey (Reba) and Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), the new show also stars Erica Hernandez (Bridge and Tunnel) as Maria, Omar Miller (The Unicorn) as Gib, Mike O'Gorman (Vice Principals) as Luther, Annabella Didion (Outer Banks) as Dana, and Lucas Jaye (Merry Happy Whatever) as Jake. McG (2000's Charlie's Angels, TV's Lethal Weapon) directed the pilot and serves as executive producer alongside James Cameron, who originally signed onto the project as EP when it was to be rebooted at Fox TV.

