Paramount has set a premiere date for CBS' series adaptation of James Cameron's True Lies. Inspired by the 1994 hit action-comedy film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a husband with a double life as a secret agent and Jamie Lee Curtis as his adventure-seeking wife, CBS will declassify True Lies with a 9 p.m. Thursday series premiere on February 23rd. The series will then move to its regular time slot at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1st, following the two-hour premiere of Survivor Season 44.

TV's True Lies "follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life," per the official synopsis. "With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure … all while keeping their adventures a secret from their two teenage children.

"The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers' emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you're going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love."

The series stars Steve Howey (Reba) as Harry, Ginger Gonzaga (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Helen, Erica Hernandez (Bridge and Tunnel) as Maria, Omar Miller (The Unicorn) as Gib, Mike O'Gorman (Vice Principals) as Luther, Annabella Didion (Outer Banks) as Dana, and Lucas Jaye (Merry Happy Whatever) as Jake. McG (2000's Charlie's Angels, TV's Lethal Weapon) directed the pilot and serves as executive producer alongside James Cameron, who originally signed onto the project as EP when it was to be rebooted at Fox TV.

