True Lies TV Series Ordered at CBS

✖

CBS has given its reboot of True Lies a series order for the 2022-2023 television season. The original True Lies movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as a couple whose marriage had lost its luster. Curtis discovered her office-working husband (Schwarzenegger) was secretly an international spy and got swept up in his latest mission. Other co-stars included Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. The CBS reboot of True Lies will star She-Hulk actress Ginger Gonzaga and Shameless actor Steve Howey in place of Curtis and Schwarzenegger.

A pilot order for True Lies was given by CBS in February 2021, with Burn Notice creator Matt Nix attached. True Lies was then hit with a delay as it was moved off-cycle to this year's pilot season. The updated synopsis for True Lies states "an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she's recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage."

The description for Ginger Gonzaga's character reads: "Helen is described as Harry's supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry's constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she's been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites her along for a trip to Paris, Helen is in for a rude shock when she sees a very different side to her husband, learning that he is in fact a world-class spy."

Also, Steve Howey's Harry description reads: "The character is described as a benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids. But in reality, Harry is an undercover operative, a first-class spy working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization."

Joining Gonzaga and Howe in True Lies are Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye.

Yesterday, CBS handed down series orders to three new dramas: Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd. However, the network also canceled some fan-favorite series, such as Magnum P.I. and United States of Al.