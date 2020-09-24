Truth Seekers From Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Gets Trailer and Amazon Release Date

✖

Amazon Prime Video has released the full trailer for their new comedy series Truth Seekers starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, and announced the show's premiere date. The eight-episode series will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, October 30, just in time for Halloween. Joining Frost and Pegg in the cast for the series are co-stars Samson Kayo, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma, and legendary actor Malcolm McDowell. In the series, a team of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover and film ghostly sightings across the UK, sharing their hair-raising adventures online for the world to see. You can watch the fresh full trailer in the player below.

A supernatural comedy, the official description for Truth Seekers notes: "As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race."

Frost stars as Gus in the series, the lead member of the titular Truth Seekers, with Pegg appearing as Dave, Frost's boss at his dayjob. Samson Kayo stars as Elton, Gus' new co-worker who is unwittingly brought into the world of the paranormal with Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. Malcolm McDowell stars as Gus' father Richard. The series is co-written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director.

“Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost said when the series was announced last year that it would premiere on Amazon. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Truth Seekers marks the latest collaboration between Frost and Pegg, who first worked together on the hit BBC series Spaced with director Edgar Wright and co-creator Jessica Hynes. Afterwards the pair starred in Wright's Cornetto Trilogy featuring Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Frost and Pegg also co-wrote and co-starred in the 2011 comedy Paul in addition to lending their voices to animated films like The Boxtrolls, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and The Adventures of Tintin.