Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Trailer Released by Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone is making the move to the small screen this fall, thanks to a new series from the creator of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan, who has been a wildly prolific creator for Paramount over the past few years, bringing to life Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown. Now, he shifts to the world of organized crime, and he has tapped the beloved Rocky star to lead the series cast. The series is called Tulsa King and it's arriving next month.

Tulsa King stars Stallone as a New York mafia boss who relocates to Tulsa, Oklahoma after being released from prison. On Sunday afternoon, during a football game on CBS, Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer for Tulsa King. You can check out the full trailer in the video below!

What Is Tula King About?

Here's the official Tulsa King synopsis from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

When Does Tulsa King Premiere?

Unlike Yellowstone, Tulsa King is being released as an exclusive on the Paramount+ streaming platform. The first episode of the first season is arriving on Paramount+ on November 13th.

What did you think of the trailer for Tulsa King? Will you be tuning in to watch it this fall? Let us know in the comments!