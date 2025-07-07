7 Times TV Actors Broke Character (& It Stayed in the Show)

Putting a TV show together is harder than it looks. Scripts have to be tight, actors need to be on their A-game, and the people behind the camera can’t afford to slack off. And even when the crew is firing on all cylinders, there are still outside factors that can derail a series, such as studio interference and fan backlash. That’s why it’s a miracle whenever a show can remain consistent throughout its entire run, delivering memorable moments and great story arcs over the years. However, despite all the effort, there’s still time for the cast and crew to have fun on set.

There are countless examples of actors improvising iconic lines, but that’s not the only time they can go off-script. The best TV moments happen when actors break character in the middle of a take, and it makes it into the final cut.

1) Mila Kunis (That ’70s Show)

Red and Kitty Forman open their house to all of their son’s friends in That ’70s Show, which is a recipe for disaster. In Season 6, Kitty goes to a strip club with Donna and Jackie, and it’s hard for any of them to keep their composure. Mila Kunis has a tougher time than her castmates, though, falling out of her chair while laughing when Debra Jo Rupp dances with a male stripper.

2) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler have a complicated relationship in Better Call Saul because of Jimmy’s inability to stay out of trouble. Still, Kim appreciates Jimmy’s humor more than most. In the Season 2 premiere, when Jimmy and Kim are brushing their teeth, Jimmy is using her finger and says, “Wait ’til you see what I floss with.” Kim’s actress, Rhea Seehorn, couldn’t stop herself from laughing when Bob Odenkirk delivered the line.

3) Idris Elba (The Office)

The Office‘s Michael Scott doesn’t appreciate it when Dunder Mifflin’s corporate office sends Charles Miner, played by Idris Elba, to micromanage him. He leaves the company and starts the Michael Scott Paper Company, which gets the attention of CEO David Wallace. David shows up to meet Charles at the Scranton Branch, and everyone says hello to him, including Kevin, who waits several seconds to chime in. Elba cracks a smile as soon as Kevin actor Brian Baumgartner finishes his line.

4) Mindy Kaling (The Office)

Elba isn’t the only actor that Baumgartner gets to break during his time on The Office. When Michael is trying to convince his coworkers that he’s still the right person to play Santa, Kevin sits on his lap and asks for all sorts of things. Mindy Kaling is in the background of the shot and laughs as her character’s boss struggles to support Kevin. Ed Helms also loses it, but he walks out of frame to avoid causing problems.

5) Jennifer Aniston (Friends)

There isn’t much that Friends‘ Ross Geller doesn’t think he’s capable of. At one point, he gives playing the bagpipes a try and shows off his new hobby to his pals. They all try to keep it together, but once Phoebe Buffay starts singing along, all hope is lost. Despite trying to cover her mouth, Jennifer Aniston laughs her way through the hilarious scene.

6) Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)

Doing a live show means there’s no time to edit anything out. Regardless, the Saturday Night Live cast members do their best to avoid breaking. Hosts are a different story, though, and Ryan Gosling is famous for laughing while appearing on the show, especially when Kate McKinnon starts describing her alien interactions in the “Close Encounters” sketches.

7) RJ Mitte (Breaking Bad)

There’s a little bit of debate over whether Walt Jr. means to break when his uncle grabs a piece of cheese during Walter’s intervention in Breaking Bad Season 1. It would be a natural reaction for Walt Jr. to be uncomfortable at such a serious event, but the way actor RJ Mitte hides his face makes it seem like he’s not trying to laugh. Either way, Walt Jr.’s reaction is a great way to break the tension.

Did you catch any of these character-breaking moments when they happened? Are there any notable others that you can think of? Let us know in the comments below!