Dandadan Star Deletes Social Media After Fan Backlash

The ongoing Dandadan anime has been mired by yet another controversy. Past episodes triggered strong reactions from audiences due to the sexualization and partial nudity of underage characters. The hit anime, based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, follows Momo and Okarun as they battle aliens and yokai on a mission to recover the latter’s family jewels, and discover their true feelings for each other. If one controversy wasn’t enough, the fan base has turned on one of the show’s voice actors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Social media has been ablaze over the last week after a young Dandadan fan posted a piece of fan art online. 16-year-old artist @Lynn6Thorex (Lynn) posted an original artwork of Momo and Okarun on social media with the characters re-designed to look American. Okarun was redrawn as African-American, while Momo was given darker skin. The art ignited an online war, with upset fans calling out Lynn for “blackwashing” the characters. Many flocked to Lynn’s defense, including Dandadan‘s English dub voice actor, A.J. Beckles.

A.J. Beckles Deletes Social Media Amid Dandadan Backlash

A.J. Beckles voices Okarun in Dandadan‘s English dub. Beckles is a renowned voice actor, best known for the English dubs of Tokyo Revengers, Bungo Stray Dogs, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and many more. It is unclear if A.J. Beckles was aware of the controversy, but the actor shared the art on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “#NewProfilePic this is [fire emoji] thank you [Lynn].”

While some supported the artwork, many fans immediately turned on A.J. Beckles. The voice actor has since deleted his X account, most likely in response to the overwhelming and aggressively hateful comments under the post. As his account is gone, so too are the comments. However, Lynn has kept her original post live, and the comments are a painful sight to behold.

Multiple Anime VAs Have Deleted Social Media Because of Fans

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time a voice actor has felt the need to delete social media after intense and unwarranted backlash from fans. In February of this year, Cristina Vee (Uzumaki) deleted her X account after being falsely accused of holding Zionist beliefs. Despite debunking the claims, the misguided backlash was too intense, and the acclaimed voice actress has yet to reinstate her account.

In 2023, Persona 5‘s English dub actress, Erica Lindbeck, also abandoned X (we’re starting to see a pattern emerging with X) after responding to an AI video on YouTube. The video used Lindbeck’s Persona 5 performance to sing songs without the actress’ consent. While the owner of the video obliged her request for it to be taken down, social media users weren’t as kind and bombarded her account with reposts and hateful messages.

H/T: Lynn on X