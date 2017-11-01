TV Ratings: ‘The Flash’ Suffers as The World Series Dominates Halloween Night

With parents walking their kids around the neighborhood, and millions of eyes glued to Game 6 of The World Series, Tuesday night TV shows didn’t fare too well.

The Flash was one of baseball’s biggest victims on Halloween night. While 2 million people tuned in to the episode, the series only scored a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which marked a 30 percent drop. The CW followed that up with an E.T. edition of Legends of Tomorrow (1.43 mil/0.4), which also saw a drop in its demo rating.

The World Series was easily the biggest winner of the night. 18.9 million people watched as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1, sending the series to seventh and final game tonight. In addition to the strong viewership, Game 6 also scored a 5.1 in the demo.

Over on NBC, This Is Us (8.3 mil/2.0) had the strongest demo score of the night, despite dropping 30 percent. The network followed that up with Law & Order True Crime (3.6 mil/0.8) which also saw a significant dip.

NCIS (11.9 mil/1.2) gave CBS the most-watched scripted series of the night, even though it slipped a bit. Bull (9.6 mil/1.0) and NCIS: New Orleans (8.8 mil/0.9) also dipped.

All of ABC’s programs had a difficult night on Tuesday. The Middle (5.0 mil/1.1), Fresh Off the Boat (3.5 mil/0.9), black-ish (3.6 mil/0.9), The Mayor (2.4 mil/0.7) and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.7 mil/0.6) all slipped.