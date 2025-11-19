Twisted Metal Renewed for Season 3, But With a Big Change Behind the Scenes

The Twisted Metal universe was always going to be a challenge to adapt, and yet Sony and Peacock found a way to bring the surreal world of vehicular combat to the screen with its Twisted Metal TV series. While the first season established much of the world and the core characters, season 2 really upped the stakes in several ways. Now, fans can look forward to another season of mayhem, as Twisted Metal has been renewed for season 3, but there is going to be one big change behind the scenes for the show’s upcoming season.

Deadline is reporting that Peacock has renewed Twisted Metal for a third season, and while the cast will be returning to reprise their roles, the series will have a new showrunner this time around. It will be David Reed (The Boys) at the helm for season 3, and Reed will also be executive producing. Reed steps in for former showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, though it’s not exactly clear why.

Peacock did address Smith’s departure, as they said Smith has “concluded his involvement as showrunner and executive producer,” in a statement. It seems the show is in reliable hands though, as Reed has been a writer and executive producer on Prime Video’s hit series The Boys and has writing credits on shows like Supernatural, The Magicians, Revolution, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Sony and Peacock have high hopes for Twisted Metal’s third season, as according to Peacock, season 2 registered 993 million minutes viewed on the service. That allowed it to become Peacock’s second-highest-reaching original returning scripted season, and one would hope the series only continues to build on that immense success.

Season 2 had John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) discovering the Twisted Metal tournament, and they were joined by the delightfully insane Sweet Tooth (Joe Senoa/Will Arnett) as well as Dollface (Tiana Okoye) and Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), who were new additions to the series.

Moving into season 3, John and Quiet are now being hunted thanks to Calypso framing them for the deaths at the tournament, and they are intent on clearing their names and taking Calypso down. That’s going to be challenging to do in the midst of a war between the Insiders and the Outsiders, and that’s on top of whatever is going on with Sweet Tooth, who is still alive and in a complicated situation of his own.

Twisted Metal season 3 has no release date as of yet, but seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed now on Peacock.

