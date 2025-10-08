5 Great Action Shows You Need to Stream Right Now (That Aren’t The Boys)

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s a great time to be an action fan. Action movies have been having big success on streaming — including those that weren’t necessarily big box office hits — and there are lots of great television series that fans can sit down and binge as well. But while many fans might simply think of things like the wildly popular The Boys when it comes to action series, there are actually a wide range of series available and they offer up a little something for everyone.

From sci-fi based action to spy thrillers and even another comic book superhero-based series, these five action series are great options when you’re looking for something that’s got great stunts, high octane happenings, and even a little bit of comedy and romance, too. These are the series you just don’t want miss (and none of them are The Boys.)

5) Alice in Borderland (Netflix)

Courtesy of Netflix

If you liked Squid Game, Netflix’s Alice in Borderland is for you. Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland is a survival action drama that follows a group of friends who are transported to a parallel version of Tokyo where they are forced to participate in dangerous and sadistic games in order to survive. Season three of the series concluded last month.

Compared by many to other survival offerings, including Battle Royale and Cube, the series has been a hit with both critics and audiences. While it does quite a bit of graphic violence, the series has been praised for its suspenseful plot and cinematography. The film also doesn’t lean too heavily on creating an elaborate backstory or getting too bogged down in character histories or development. It’s just a solid, high-stakes action series with a sci-fi twist that’s just really enjoyable to watch.

4) Reacher (Prime Video)

An adaptation of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, Reacher stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role as Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police major who goes from town to town across the country. These travels see him cross paths with various dangerous criminals which leads to Reacher investigating and fighting the bad guys. There are currently three seasons available with a fourth on the way.

Reacher has been a huge hit with both fans and critics. Part of the show’s charm is that it manages to completely reinvent itself each season with Reacher travelling to a different town and taking on different threats each time, so the story remains fresh despite its generally very basic premise. Ritchson is also just great in the role and there is lots of action to enjoy.

3) Twisted Metal (Peacock)

Looking for something both funny and post-apocalyptic with your action? Netflix’s Twisted Metal is exactly that. The series follows Anthony Mackie’s John Doe, a milkman with amnesia who is tasked with crossing the desolate United States in order to deliver a mysterious package with unknown contents. To do so, he has to cross the lawless Wasteland where he has to confront deadly challenges and ruthless marauders.

Twisted Metal is a fun and at times silly (even with its violence and mayhem) but even though the series is pretty trope-reliant, it’s also got a surprising amount of depth. The series also features some pretty cool car battles and has a killer clown in an ice cream truck. It’s wild, but in the best way.

2) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

A reimagining of the 2005 of the same name, Mr. & Mrs. Smith offers up a bit of international spy intrigue with its action and romantic comedy, making it really a series for everyone. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two strangers who go to work for a mysterious spy agency and are paired up in a marriage as John and Jane Smith. As they carry out their missions, the two find themselves starting to fall in love — which also complicates things.

In addition to great action as the pair go on their high-risk missions, the series is a fun exploration of the challenges of a new relationship, balancing the high-octane action elements of the series (which are, honestly, fantastic with some great stunts) and the more emotional arcs of the characters. The first season does end on a pretty big cliffhanger, and while a second season has been ordered, it was announced recently that it has been delayed indefinitely. Still, it’s a great watch.

1) Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Image Courtesy of HBO Max

While Peacemaker is based on DC Comics and is a superhero series, don’t let that fool you into skipping it. Peacemaker is also a fantastic action series that just also happens to feature comic book characters. The series is currently in its second season. Peacemaker follows Chris Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) after recovering from injuries sustained in The Suicide Squad. He’s forced to john a mysterious black ops squad for A.R.G.U.S. and finds himself working with a group of somewhat misfit agents. The first season sees them trying to deal with aliens called Butterflies who are trying to take over Earth while the second season follows Peacemaker as he finds an alternative universe that he believes is better than the world he comes from.

Peacemaker is funny, a little silly, and offers real emotional stakes with its sometimes-outrageous action and outlandish plots. It has its brutal moments, but at the heart of the series are grounded character explorations, bolstered by some truly great performances from the cast. It’s a perfect balance of superhero elements and straight action and is definitely worth checking out.



