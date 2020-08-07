Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Worried About FitzSimmons
This week's Agents of SHIELD episode, "Brand New Day," featured the season's first appearance of Fitz (Iain De Caestecker). However, it wasn't quite what we expected. First, fans were treated to some flashbacks to previous episodes before seeing new Fitz footage, which were also flashbacks. The excitement didn't last, however, after the ominous mention of bloodwork left some people thinking the character was either sick or dead. In addition to being concerned for Fitz, the episode ended with Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) unable to remember her husband at all. With the two-part series finale airing next week, fans are incredibly anxious over the fate of FitzSimmons, who have dealt with a whole lot of drama and heartbreak over the last seven years.
Agents of SHIELD's series finale airs on Wednesday, August 12th, at 9 PM EST on ABC. That means folks still have some days to worry about the outcome. Here are some of the many tweets from FitzSimmons fans expressing concern for the couple...
Nervous AF
JEMMA FORGOT FITZ!! “WHERES FITZ” “WHOS FITZ“ MY HEART IS BEATING SO FAST #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/BIWLAFnpar— bella AOS SPOILERS !! (@valksroth) August 6, 2020
BRB Fainting
“Who’s fitz”#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/mFzhx6OEuz— 𝔅𝔞𝔟𝔶 𝔪 (@MjWhitwolf) August 6, 2020
BLOODWORK?!
BLOODWORK WAS FITZ DYING OR SOMETHING?? #AgentsofSHIELD @AgentsofSHIELD— lara★ (@memesofaos) August 6, 2020
Facts
Is it like in the series rulebook that every season of #AgentsofSHIELD has to have a plot point hinged heavily around Fitz suffering.— Asis (@somefeminism) August 6, 2020
The Ultimate Ship
omg going into the FINALE on the quote “who’s fitz” nobody literally nobody is doing it like fitzsimmons folks #AgentsofSHIELD— coco | AOS SPOILERS (@everdeenfitz) August 6, 2020
He Knows How to Make an Entrance, Though
fitz’s first appearances have made many points #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/xjF10GsSGq— coco | AOS SPOILERS (@everdeenfitz) August 6, 2020
Drax Would Be Proud
I'll do you one better... Why is Fitz? #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/1o5FwJ1Db7— CA 〄 | #chloeismyquake (@fanboyca) August 6, 2020
Thanks For Torturing Me... Again
I respect the #AgentsOfSHIELD writers for torturing us up until the very end. pic.twitter.com/StolySbUdG— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 6, 2020
Dark Theories
Nathaniel can’t find Fitz cause he’s dead#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/c7KU6hLabE— Liam Hoffman (@LiamHoffman4) August 6, 2020
Not Okay
jemma: who’s fitz?
the entire aos fandom:#agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/GJfx0Yu5MR— kass 🥀 daisy-sousa warrior (@reysagents) August 6, 2020
Where's the Lie?
The Fitz-Simmons love story is a tale sadder than Romeo and Juliet I swear #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/1LFj7duB3s— Damien Williams (@TheRealDWilli) August 6, 2020
It's Just Nice to See Him Again
Nice to see nothing has changed and Fitz is still absolutely DONE with everything and everyone :)#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/MnKlXrSL6X— Fitzsimmons Love Bot (@angelxdaisy) August 6, 2020
