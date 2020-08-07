Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Worried About FitzSimmons

This week's Agents of SHIELD episode, "Brand New Day," featured the season's first appearance of Fitz (Iain De Caestecker). However, it wasn't quite what we expected. First, fans were treated to some flashbacks to previous episodes before seeing new Fitz footage, which were also flashbacks. The excitement didn't last, however, after the ominous mention of bloodwork left some people thinking the character was either sick or dead. In addition to being concerned for Fitz, the episode ended with Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) unable to remember her husband at all. With the two-part series finale airing next week, fans are incredibly anxious over the fate of FitzSimmons, who have dealt with a whole lot of drama and heartbreak over the last seven years.

Agents of SHIELD's series finale airs on Wednesday, August 12th, at 9 PM EST on ABC. That means folks still have some days to worry about the outcome. Here are some of the many tweets from FitzSimmons fans expressing concern for the couple...