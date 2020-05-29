Daredevil Fans Are Getting Creative With New Meme Started by Deborah Ann Woll
The beloved Marvel series Daredevil was canceled by Netflix after three seasons in late 2018, part of a cancellation spree that ended the interconnected Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders. Of all the cancellations, fans were practically eager to save Daredevil, with the #SaveDaredevil movement continuing today. In fact, the recent news that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be coming to HBO Max has reinvigorated the Daredevil fans, who are still holding out hope that the show could return. The show's cast still has a lot of love for the series, too. In fact, Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) started a meme trend yesterday when she asked the Internet to caption a photo of her and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin).
“Caption this :) #Daredevil @Daredevil,” Woll tweeted. You can check out the post below:
Caption this :)#Daredevil @Daredevil pic.twitter.com/uXWf4uPJY1— Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) May 28, 2020
Naturally, many people decided to comment on the post, and the fun even created a Twitter Moment. Here are some of the best responses to Woll's photo...
Vincent's Reply
The amount of talent you have is infuriating! https://t.co/yMXzhWIbbi— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 29, 2020
We're Not Listening
The New Normal
Everyday. pic.twitter.com/J77bt8oI42— Oliver Samuals 🇹🇭🦊 (@OJSLCFC) May 29, 2020
Icons Dressing Like Icons
"This suit once belonged to John Travolta!" pic.twitter.com/jXvPfX80gX— Kurt Smith (@kurtosis0) May 29, 2020
Joan Crawford Vibes
Kingpin Dearest pic.twitter.com/uNOr9yKR0t— ⚾️ BostonWriter ⚾️ (@bostonwriter) May 29, 2020
Classic Karen
The Hot New Meme
Not quite a caption pic.twitter.com/YkSSxb9ZDl— Jessica Rengifo (@weepingjessica) May 28, 2020
Yikes
☕️🐸 True story pic.twitter.com/AA0lSvldpj— The Warden (@TheWarden124) May 29, 2020
Chill, Bro
LEGO is always an adjective. So LEGO bricks, LEGO elements, LEGO sets, etc. Never, ever "legos." pic.twitter.com/6kj4w8J0iy— Chris McMullen (@MarmaladeBus) May 29, 2020
This Is Eerie
no caption necessary pic.twitter.com/Snd03zoGE9— ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) May 29, 2020
The Real Mystery
“I’ll ask you one more time: What’s in that bowl on the side table?!”— Gideon Emery (@gideonemery) May 29, 2020
Can't Unsee It
My Name's Not Rick! pic.twitter.com/4TuGBEpVjM— JamesHandsDesigns (@JHDesigns77) May 29, 2020
