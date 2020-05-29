Daredevil Fans Are Getting Creative With New Meme Started by Deborah Ann Woll

The beloved Marvel series Daredevil was canceled by Netflix after three seasons in late 2018, part of a cancellation spree that ended the interconnected Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders. Of all the cancellations, fans were practically eager to save Daredevil, with the #SaveDaredevil movement continuing today. In fact, the recent news that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be coming to HBO Max has reinvigorated the Daredevil fans, who are still holding out hope that the show could return. The show's cast still has a lot of love for the series, too. In fact, Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) started a meme trend yesterday when she asked the Internet to caption a photo of her and Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin).

“Caption this :) #Daredevil @Daredevil,” Woll tweeted. You can check out the post below:

Naturally, many people decided to comment on the post, and the fun even created a Twitter Moment. Here are some of the best responses to Woll's photo...