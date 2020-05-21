HBO Max Releases Justice League Snyder Cut "The Moment" Trailer

✖

Yesterday was a pretty big day for DC fans who had been holding out hope to see what Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League was like, as HBO Max announced they will get just that with Zack Snyder's Justice League. They are going above and beyond though, spending a substantial sum of money to actually finish the movie and bring that vision to life, and as you might expect, fans got supremely excited when Snyder revealed the news. He revealed the announcement during his watch party for Man of Steel, even inviting Superman himself Henry Cavill to join the fun, and now HBO Max has released a full trailer for the upcoming project that shows the moment fans all found out the news, which you can view in the trailer below.

"On Wednesday, May 20, Zack Snyder hosted a watch party. He screened Man of Steel for thousands of fans. Zack surprised the audience with a special guest Henry Cavill. During a live Q&A, they answered fans' biggest question."

That's followed by one fan asking the question of all questions, which of course was will Snyder release his version of the movie. He then asked Cavill what he thought and Cavill says he should. That was followed by Snyder showing his screen and the official logo for the project, and fans got hyped.

Cavill couldn't be more thrilled about the news, heading to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year!

Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other ;). Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder!

You can find the official description for Justice League below.

"In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

