Umbrella Academy Season 3 Features Secret QR Code, Here's What it Reveals

Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy season three follow! It's become a newfound tradition for streaming TV shows to hide QR codes where fans are least expecting them in recent days. Marvel's Moon Knight hid QR codes in every episode, all of them allowing viewers the chance to read Moon Knight comic books entirely for free. The most recent season of The Umbrella Academy features a hidden QR code but the surprise it contains is sadly not a free comic. To talk more about this secret QR code, we're going to have to get into spoilers, you've been warned!

For starters we must mention how the new season of The Umbrella Academy takes place in a new timeline, one where the Umbrellas weren't born and the Sparrow Academy is in charge. Among the other changes present is that Pogo, the talking chimpanzee companion of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, is no longer his counterpart but is instead an enforcer for the Mother's of Agony motorcycle club. His primary role seems to be as a tattoo artist for the group, as he's seen applying them to someone in his first scene and even gives Five a tattoo later in the season, here's where the QR code comes in. Unlike previous seaosns, The Umbrella Academy season 3 finale features a post-credit scene, one that contains the QR code.

When scanned, the code takes users to UmbrellaAcademyNetflix.com, a website that features a "Pogo's Tattoo Shop" banner and a flash sheet of series-themed tattoos. Included in the Flash set are: a moon (a reference to Luther's interstellar home and the celestial body that Viktor destroyed), a Commission briefcase, a Sparrow Academy logo, an Umbrella Academy logo, a sparrow holding an umbrella, a domino mask (the trademark look for The Umbrella Academy as children), some tentacles (referencing Ben's powers), a violin (referencing Viktor's powers), a ghost (referencing Klaus' powers), a bell (referencing the Hotels Obsidian/Oblivion), some satanic imagery, the tattoo that Five gets on his chest, the map of the Hotel Oblivion, and a few others. You can find the full image below.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

All three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix, here's how they describe the latest batch of episodes:

"After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"