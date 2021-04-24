Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Season 3

✖

The stars of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy have been busy filming the show's third season, and fans can't wait to see what's in store for the powered Hargreeves family. Since production began, we have seen some teases from the cast like a new look at the Sparrow Academy from Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) and a set photo shared by Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves). Yesterday, Page took to Instagram once again to share a selfie from the show's set. While they're not giving much away in the picture in terms of The Umbrella Academy, we enjoy any updates we can get.

"Sending some love ❤️," Page wrote on Instagram, tagging the official account for The Umbrella Academy. "hi i love u," the account wrote back. A lot of folks commented on the post, including Page's Inception co-star, Marion Cotillard. "Spreading love all around 💜," she wrote. Cazzie David and Justin Cornwell, who are joining The Umbrella Academy cast as members of the Sparrow Academy, also commented. "Ty !!!!!," David wrote. "Love right back," Cornwell added. You can take a look at Page's post below:

At the end of the show's second season, the Hargreeves returned to a future that was much different from the one they left. The Umbrella Academy had been replaced with the Sparrow Academy, which includes their formally dead brother, Ben. According to Netflix, Ben is now "a Machiavellian tactician, wrapped up in a pretty boy body with a rumbling inner-squid. Vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant, Ben is determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs." In addition to David and Cornwell, the new Sparrow Academy cast members include Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, and Genesis Rodriguez.

Recently, Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) spoke to Collider and hyped up the upcoming third season.

"The scripts are so great, season three, it's really such a joy to be doing it. I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing really is that we're all so comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we can really hit the ground running from a creative standpoint and we've got the same crew, most of the same crew," Hopper shared. "And I think we know who these characters are and who we are playing and I think when we work with each other, we're very aware of, of how to react in these scenes. So as a family, I think we're in a great place and it's like we're a good sports team, I suppose, when a sports team really finds that flow, and they go on a winning streak. It feels a bit like that."

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy.