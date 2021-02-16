Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Shares Photo from Season Three Set

✖

Filming is underway on the third season of The Umbrella Academy and series star Elliot Page has taken to Instagram to reveal a photo from the set! Though not a lot can be seen from the image, it does show off their logo for the third season which features both the traditional Umbrella logo as well as the symbol for their freshly revealed alternate universe rivals, The Sparrow Academy. The show's second season set up the arrival of this new batch of characters, which includes among them Justin Min's Ben, still alive and sporting a much more sinister looking haircut. Check it out below.

Page made headline last year after confirming in a series of posts that they identify as a gender non-binary transgender person, while also changing their name to Elliot. It was confirmed not long after their public revelation that they would continue to star as Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman, in the series and that there are no plans to change the character's gender. Netflix was quick to act to Elliot's name change however, updating the credits on The Umbrella Academy to accurately reflect their new name.

As said above, the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy will bring the Sparrow Academy to life in live-action and the newcomers to the cast taking on the roles was revealed just a few short weeks ago. Included in the line-up are: Marcus (Justin Cornwell), a graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong," Fei (Britne Oldford) a loner genius who sees the world differently from others; Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), the dreamy heroine wants nothing more than to leave the Academy to explore the world, but her adopted siblings keep her grounded in work; Jayne (Cazzie David) her loner personality clashes with team exercises, but a sense of loyalty keeps her tied to home. Also in the Sparrow Academy is the Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

The newcomers will join returning cast members Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Steve Blackman will be coming back as showrunner and joined by fellow executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Jesse McKeown, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Ba.

Blackman previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview it's not their goal to ever surpass the comics as they now navigate being in Game of Thrones territory.

"First of all, I am very close with Gerard and Gabriel, so I pitch them the season before I do it, let them know what I'm doing," Blackman said. "They're very kind and they're pitching me where they're going in the next volumes, and you know, the two mediums are sort of crossing over now, sometimes they're looking at something I do and say, we should put that in the graphic novel, and they're saying, well, why don't you do this in the show. We accept they're sort of different things, but we love any times we can find these crossovers. But I have a good sense of where they're going, I have an idea of where I want to go, and we're sort of working together to get to that happy place. But I don't want to get ahead of them. I love what they do. So hopefully if it times out, it never will."

There's o clear indication of when the new season will premiere on Netflix or when the next batch of comics will release.