The Umbrella Academy Star Praises Season 3 Scripts

The third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy recently went into production and the show's cast has been having fun sharing behind-the-scenes photos on social media. We've seen a set photo from Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) and a new look at the Sparrow Academy from Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves). In a recent interview with Collider, Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves) hyped up the third season's script, which is getting us even more excited to see the show's next installment.

"The scripts are so great, season three, it's really such a joy to be doing it. I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing really is that we're all so comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we can really hit the ground running from a creative standpoint and we've got the same crew, most of the same crew," Hopper shared. "And I think we know who these characters are and who we are playing and I think when we work with each other, we're very aware of, of how to react in these scenes. So as a family, I think we're in a great place and it's like we're a good sports team, I suppose, when a sports team really finds that flow, and they go on a winning streak. It feels a bit like that."

"Well, the COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer. But yeah, we're really near the beginning. We're not that far into it at the moment, so we've got a long way to go, but it's good. The great thing is the material, the work is amazing, so every day on set is, like I say, a joy and so much fun," Hopper added.

"We've not got all 10 [episode scripts], but we've had a fair chunk," Hopper revealed. "I think it did allow them to have a bit of extra time on because I think we got commissioned in the middle of all this stuff. So the writers I guess got more of a headstart. But now it's only allowed them to really refine them, so the ones we're getting now are really special."

Hopper is not the only person from the cast to hype up the scripts for season three. Back in January, before the production began, David Castaneda (Diego Hargreeves) took to Twitter to write, "Season 3 gonna blow the socks off the closet. @UmbrellaAcad Get at me bih."

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy.