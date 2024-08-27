Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5 Heading to Netflix in October

More episodes of Unsolved Mysteries will be arriving on Netflix right in time for the spookiest of holidays. Monday, it was revealed the true crime docuseries will add its next batch of episodes at some point in October, although an exact date has yet to be announced. As it stands now, there are currently 26 episodes of the show’s revival currently available for streaming on the service.

“Unsolved Mysteries continues to resonate with viewers in ways we could never have imagined, with some episodes leading to solving cases that were once thought unsolvable,” Unsolved Mysteries producer Shawn Levy offered in a statement. “It is a privilege to collaborate with Terry Dunn Meurer and her team on this iconic franchise, and we are so excited to share this next installment of compelling and fascinating mysteries with viewers around the world.”

The latest batch of episodes was dropped on Netflix on July 31st. When we spoke to series lead Terry Dunn Meurer in 2022, she stressed the importance of the show in helping solve years-old cases.

“I would say that there are a lot more people who get more deeply involved in some of these cases. With the Netflix series, we know that there’s a lot of viewers that do a deep dive and they go into social media,” Meurer shared with ComicBook at the time. “I think, as well as for the podcast, people want to know more, and so now they have the opportunity to know more. So when they have the opportunity to know more, they do more digging and then they come up with their own theories and then they communicate with other people who are interested in that particular case. I just think there’s more communication than there used to be. When we were just on NBC, the show would air once. You couldn’t rewind, look at any clue, you couldn’t look at anything. The next time you were going to see that episode was going to be if it reran in the summer. Now you can see all the old shows, they’re streaming on various platforms. So it’s changed.”

She added, “There’d be the stories that you talked about the next day, but you couldn’t do the deep dive into the research and the details and see what else you could dig up. People are just more involved, and I think the more people get involved in trying to solve mysteries and trying to analyze these cases, I think that just creates more interest in them, it feeds the beast. Many people say, ‘Oh, God, let’s give the viewers out there what they’re looking for. Let’s give them more true crime.’ But we don’t think of ourselves, I mean, yes, we do crime stories, of course, but we do think of ourselves as a mystery story.”

The first four volumes of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries relaunch are now streaming on the service.