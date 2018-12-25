‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Matthew Davis Marries Only 3 Hours After Proposing

When it’s love, they say you know, and it looks like Matthew Davis knows his heart inside and out. The fan-favorite Vampire Diaries star did just get hitched, and Davis made the nuptials happen hours after he popped the big question.

Three hours, that is. Just to be specific.

According to a report by TMZ, Davis proposed to his girlfriend Kiley Casciano on Sunday, December 23. The question was made at Erewhon market in Venice, CA before Davis managed to marry his shortly held fiance.

Just three hours after the couple were engaged, Davis and Casciano said “I do” in a small ceremony. The pair apparently tied the knot in Venice and are now enjoying their holiday honeymoon.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his joy with the world and informed fans he and Casciano were officially married.

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” Davis wrote.

As you can see above, the actor posted a slew of photos from his whirlwind day. The first shows Davis and Casciano at what looks to be their wedding venue, and the couple are smiling as expected. The second photo shows the pair flexing their rings with a silly selfie, and a later photo reveals the jewelry came from Made In Earth.

For those of you unfamiliar with Davis, the actor has a long resume in Hollywood. In 2001, Davis got a break in film when he was cast as Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde. The actor went on to star in other projects like What About Brian and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, but his most notable role as of late has been Alaric Saltzman in The Vampire Diaries before it ended last year.

What do you make of this whirlwind engagement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!