‘Vampire Diaries’ Reunion: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Share Photo

It’s been almost a year since fans saw The Vampire Diaries‘ Salvatore brothers together but now Stefan and Damon are reuniting — at least for a photo.

Paul Wesley (Stefan) and Ian Somerhalder (Damon), who first brought the vampire brothers to life on The CW back in 2009, are appearing at a fan convention in Nashville this weekend. Wesley shared a photo of the two together to his Instagram story with the caption “reunion.” You can check it out below.

While fans of The Vampire Diaries are no doubt thrilled to see Wesley and Somerhalder together, the “reunion” Wesley’s caption refers to is that of the actors. There are currently no known plans for the brothers to be reunited on television. It would be a little bit difficult to pull of such a reunion anyway considering how the series ended. When The Vampire Diaries closed out its final season, the show tied its stories off in a neat little bow by revealing each of the main character’s futures with the final shot of the show reuniting Damon and Stefan at peace in the afterlife.

However, the somewhat happy ending hasn’t stopped fans of the series from hoping to see the beloved brothers or other characters from The Vampire Diaries from appearing to help close out the show’s spinoff, The Originals. That series, which follows Vampire Diaries antagonist Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and his family in New Orleans, will end its run at the end of its upcoming fifth season. While nothing’s been said that would hint that the Salvatores or other major Vampire Diaries cast members are reprising their roles for that finale, The Originals did close out last season with a Mikaelson’s return to Mystic Falls — Klaus’ tribrid daughter, Hope, enrolled in the school for supernatural children founded out of the former Salvatore home.

And the end of The Originals may not be the end of the story for The Vampire Diaries universe. A spin off set around Hope is being planned with a pilot episode expected to be filmed later this year.