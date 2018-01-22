Disney Junior Renews ‘Vampirina’ for Season 2

The vampires are sticking around for another year!

On Monday, Disney Junior announced that it had renewed the popular children’s series Vampirina for a second season. The first season came to a close back in December.

Based on the Children’s book series Vampirina Ballerina, by Anne Marie Pace and LeUyen Pham, the show tells the story of the Hauntley family, friendly vampires who moved from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. Vampirina, usually referred to as “Vee,” has to try to adjust to life as the new kid in a town full of normal, human children.

The series features the vocal talents of Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek, Isabella Crovetti and Wanda Sykes.

On October 1, the series premiere of Vamprina, which was simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, was the highest rated debut for the preschool network since Mickey and the Roadster Racers, back in January of last year. Since it began airing, the first season of Vampirina has delivered over 90 million views across Disney apps, YouTube, social media and on-demand services.

The impressive cast also includes Mitchell Whitfield, Jordan Alexa Davis, ViviAnn Dee Bradley Baker, Benji Risley, Cree Summer, and Ian James Corlett.

There has been no official word as to exactly when the second season of Vampirina will begin airing its second season.