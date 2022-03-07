Vikings: Valhalla Already Has a Second Season on the Way to Netflix

Since its debut at the end of February, Vikings: Valhalla has been one of the most popular TV shows on all of Netflix. The sequel/spinoff to History’s Vikings series already had a built-in audience when premiering on the streamer, and the new story has drawn in even more pairs of eyes. With as big of an audience as Valhalla has created, fans are undoubtedly wondering if and when there will be some news about a Season 2 renewal.

That news isn’t actually coming for Vikings: Valhalla, but this is one of the rare times when that’s actually a good thing. Valhalla doesn’t need a renewal because Netflix ordered multiple seasons of the series up front.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla consists of eight total episodes. When Netflix first ordered the series back in 2019, it actually ordered 24 total episodes. That initial order came with what amounts to three entire seasons.

So we know there is more Vikings: Valhalla is on the way in the future, there’s no doubt about that. What we don’t know, exactly, is when Netflix is planning to release these additional seasons.

The first season of Valhalla, which is now on Netflix in its entirety, ends on a couple of different cliffhangers. Fans will be anxious to see what becomes of the characters as they embrace some massive changes in their world.

Here’s the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.”

What did you think of the first season of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!