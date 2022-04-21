WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Teases His Marvel Return

✖

Paul Bettany teased his Marvel return during a recent interview. The WandaVision star talked to Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of putting the Vision makeup back on in the near future. Clearly, Bettany is being coy in his initial response. (There's probably an amount of money that could get just about any "retired" MCU actor back in the saddle again.) But, more relatively, the actor says that his ending in WandaVision constitutes a "loose end." Kevin Feige likes those kinds of details to work back into the narrative in some way shape or form. So, it stands to reason that the Vision actor will be back in the fold at some point. Now, the question of when that will occur? That's when things get tricky. Because Multiverse of Madness presents a sort of opening for it, but no one knows who will pop up in Doctor Strange's next adventure. Check out what Bettany said for yourself.

"Absolutely not! Not for any kind of money at all. I can't even think of a figure," Bettany joked. "No, the honest answer to that is — well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end. And Kevin Feige is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends. So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

In a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's show, the MCU star was asked about Multiverse of Madness. Anywhere Scarlet Witch pops up, you can bet that speculation will follow about a grand reunion between the two characters. But, Bettany was in a joking mood again when the question came up.

"The new Doctor Strange is coming out. Wanda's in that. Have you recently been in spandex and painted white?" Colbert wondered. "This is a really great question," Bettany smiled. "And, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you ... Am I in Doctor Strange? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don't know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said aforementioned Doctor Strange."

