Vision Quest: Is the MCU Setting Up the Return of Ultron?

A writer's room has formed for a television adaptation of Vision Quest. Spinning out of the events of WandaVision, Vision Quest would likely serve as a spiritual adaptation of the comics arc donning the same name where Vision was reconstructed and has to do some pretty deep soul-searching thereafter. On top of that, new rumors suggest Vision's robotic father could be making his grand return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right—after appearing in a new form in Marvel's What If...?, Ultron may be on his way back to the beloved franchise.

The latest comes from The Cosmic Circus, which reports the Ultron program isn't dead. Instead, it has simply laid dormant since the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, waiting for the next moment to strike. The outlet doesn't give any clear indication as to what such a return may look like, only that it's possible one of the franchise's most formidable foes will return at some point in the future.

As you might expect, many are starting to tie the rumor to the news a Vision Quest series is in development. Others, however, posit Ultron can return in a cosmic property, such as a future Guardians of the Galaxy film à la Annihilation: Conquest.

Whether or not Ultron will appear in Vision Quest has yet to be seen. While the series has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, Bettany himself seemingly teased a return in an interview with Stephen Colbert earlier this year.

"Absolutely not! Not for any kind of money at all. I can't even think of a figure," Bettany joked. "No, the honest answer to that is — well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end. And Kevin Feige is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends. So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

What are you hoping to see in the Vision Quest TV series? Which other Marvel characters do you think should appear in it? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.