WandaVision: What Time Does Episode 4 Premiere on Disney+?

The fourth episode of WandaVision is about to debut on Disney+, and you might be wondering what time the new episode will premiere on the streaming service. The preview for this week's episode teases an explosive event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Scarlet Witch and Vision becoming new parents and dealing with both their shifting realities and the changing sitcom formats affecting their lives. It looks like we'll finally get a glimpse of how the rest of the MCU is being affected by these events when the new episode from Marvel Studios debuts.

If you're hoping to watch the episode as soon as it drops on Disney+, we got you covered... The streaming service will be releasing Episode 4 of WandaVision Friday morning (or Thursday night, depending on how you view time) at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT on January 29th.

Disney+'s release schedule for WandaVision has been the same as The Mandalorian. The latest episode of the series will go live when the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast. If you find yourself in the Pacific Time Zone, you don't need to stay up too late to catch the latest episode. However, if you're on East Coast time, you'll have to power through until 3:00 AM. If that's too late for you, there's always first thing Friday morning! However, if you can't watch as soon as the episode drops, we recommend avoiding the minefield that is Twitter. Or mute the WandaVision hashtag and key words to be safe!

Earlier today, Disney+ went down for users in the United States. The problem appeared to be fixed around 11:30 AM EST. Hopefully, things will remain in order for the WandaVision release. Don't make us stay up late for nothing, Disney!

"When we started filming this show, we had all nine scripts, so I didn't have to not really know what was going on ever. It was very specific," Olsen recently shared with Digital Spy. "I think the reason why they show the press the first episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a shift. It's a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment."

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision will see the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, who was last seen in Thor: The Dark World as well as Randall Park as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Teyonah Parris is taking on the role of an older Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel's good friend Maria Rambeau. Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Emma Caulfield have also joined the cast.

WandaVision's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

