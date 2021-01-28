WandaVision: Darcy Debuts & Secrets Revealed in New Clip

It looks like the secrets of Westview are about to finally be revealed. The first three episodes of Marvel's WandaVision have largely been contained to the sitcom world of Westview, the town where Wanda and Vision live, but something sinister has been bubbling beneath the surface. In Friday's new episode, we're finally going to be given a glimpse of what's outside the town, and what the SWORD organization has actually been up to. A day ahead of the episode's debut, Disney and Marvel released a brand new clip that shows off the upcoming action, and reveals the long-awaited first look at Darcy Lewis.

The clip begins with Monica Rambeau (known in Westview as Geraldine) and Jimmy Woo approaching an energy field, which seems to be surrounding the town. Both characters are wearing SWORD jackets, confirming that they are working with the mysterious organization. Woo tries to warn Rambeau about the energy, but she's clearly curious. A few other shots that play at the end of the clip reveal Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, who is making her first appearance in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World. You can take a look at the entire clip in the video above.

Judging by Rambeau's fascination with the energy field, it seems as though this episode may be telling the story of how SWORD got involved with Westview in the first place. This would mean it takes place before the events of the first three episodes, as Monica will have to somehow disguise herself and join the ranks of the town.

At the end of the third episode, Wanda expelled Monica outside of the energy field when the latter brought up Quicksilver and his death at the hands of Ultron. That one scene proved that Monica wasn't like the other people in Westview, and that Wanda is clearly behind everything in some way. Could this mean that Wanda is somehow the villain of the story?

According to star Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision may not have a villain at all.

“Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is. With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all," Olsen told Elle in a recent interview. “Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience. I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together.”

What did you think of the new WandaVision clip? Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments!