WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Doesn't Even Understand All the Easter Eggs Packed in the Series

✖

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn doesn’t even understand all the Easter Eggs that the creative team has packed into the series. The Marvel actress sat down with ComicBookMovie.com to talk about those secrets hiding in plain sight. Matt Shakman and Kevin Feige are really swinging for the fences with WandaVision. Fans are already ferreting out references to BeWitched and other classic TV sitcoms from the trailer alone. But, apparently, there are a whole lot more small nods where that all came from. So many in fact that Hahn doesn’t even get them all. Comic book nods are going to be all over the place. WandaVision is only 9 episodes, so you’re going to have to make that space count. Luckily, everyone will be watching it at home, rendering it very easy to freeze frame and share all over social media. Friday morning is bound to be filled to the brim with speculation and theorizing by noon.

Hahn began, ”I was just blown away by the artisans that work on these things, I was just blown away by the level of craft from the costumes to the production design, hair, makeup, everything - just the detail and also Paul and Lizzie as the leads of this show, they are such craftspeople and have such integrity and they are just such good actors.”

“I was so thrilled by the scale of it, for something that is that huge, it really did feel like we were putting on this little - like we were making this very experimental show that I didn't even recognize all the Easter eggs that are in there,” she continued. “There are layers upon layers upon layers. I was just impressed that within this huge juggernaut, we were still able to make it feel like - and Matt and the producers and Kevin - we were still able to make it feel very intimate. I was really impressed by that."

Feige talked to Deadline about the upcoming series. The head man said that the Disney+ original was an extreme version of the MCU.

“WandaVision was just an extreme version of that and doing it in a way that will have answers and will take the confusion, or the oddity or avant-garde nature of it and begin to put into the piece, as each episode is unveiled week by week,” he said. “But we’ve always been rewarded for taking big swings and not for repeating ourselves necessarily. And we had great confidence in those two actors playing those two characters and that they could absolutely pull it off.”

What surprises do you think are coming in WandaVision? Let us know down in the comments!