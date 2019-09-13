WandaVision Could Set Up Young Avengers With This Simple Twist

Marvel announced a ton of projects at the D23 Expo in August, and none of them was more mysterious than WandaVision. One Redditor thinks they have figured out how the series will end up setting Young Avengers in motion. Fans all agree that something strange is going on with the Disney+ series, and its just a matter of when the surprise gets sprung on the unsuspecting viewers.

Comic fans believe that some of Scarlet Witch‘s reality-altering powers will be a key in the series. After all, Vision was laying in a heap the last time people saw him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet, here he is good as new in the material around the series. Something is amiss, those details along with all of the returning actors point to reality being disturbed in some way over the course of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Redditor argues that Wanda will give birth to two boys in WandaVision, but being an illusion, their souls will be trapped in limbo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature the boys (Wiccan and Speed as comics fans know them) as a plot device. Time and space shenanigans will age them and they will help their mother rebuild their father because he was just an illusion during WandaVision.

Now, that is a bit out there, but this show has shown no signs of anything resembling normalcy. Scarlet Witch is pretty much a constant source of reality shake-ups in the comics, and things might not be different in the MCU. The poster for WandaVision even points to her possibly getting back her comic look at some point in the series.

Marvel revealed quite a lot future movies, TV shows, and even theme parks at the D23 Expo. WandaVision’s first poster shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a vintage living room setting. A rather-suspicious shadow is cast behind the duo, which looks a heck of a lot like Wanda’s comic-accurate headdress. Unusual is the name of the game here, and director Matt Shakman is banking on it.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” director Matt Shakman said in a recent interview. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union.” Shakman continued. “[WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”