WandaVision’s Big Twist Leaked Long Before Episode 7

WandaVision Episode 7 reveals a witchy twist exposing a secret identity, but leaked set photos spoiled the surprise as far back as December 2019. Spoilers follow. In the Modern Family-styled "Breaking the Fourth Wall," Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) takes a "staycation" while handing twin sons Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) to neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). When Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) of S.W.O.R.D. successfully uses her Spectrum superpowers to penetrate the "firewall" and get back inside the Hex surrounding a spellbound Westview, a stand-off with the Scarlet Witch ends with Agnes whisking Wanda away before revealing her true identity: the witch Agatha Harkness.

WandaVision viewers have long suspected "Agnes" was a portmanteau for Agatha Harkness, who poses as a "nosy neighbor" when Wanda and her husband the Vision (Paul Bettany) begin living in suburbia just weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The most telling clue came in a batch of set photos that leaked in late 2019, showing Hahn dressed as an authentic-looking witch in what appeared to be the Salem Witch Trials.

More than a year later, in January 2021, a reference noticed in the WandaVision series premiere appeared to confirm the suspected secret identity of Agnes the neighbor. When Agnes tells Wanda that her anniversary with her often-mentioned but unseen husband Ralph is "June 2nd," some viewers pointed out that June 2, 1692, was the start of the Salem Witch Trials.

Hahn was sworn to secrecy after accepting her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actress did reveal in a January interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she went into WandaVision knowing all of the show's twists and turns — because, as she puts it in her catchy theme song, it was Agatha all along.

"Well, with some shows, the reality is that you have to take things episode by episode. So I did have the luxury of knowing where everybody was headed; I got to know the whole thing," Hahn said at the time. "As the decades hurdled by, the trick was to hold steady to something in the center, and that became really fun. Agnes' role, especially in a classic sitcom sense, is that neighbor who’s always flopping over uninvited and offering advice. We know nothing about her own home life, and she’s always complaining while at their house. There's such a legacy of those characters from so many shows, and it was really fun to research that trope."