WandaVision: Could Shuma-Gorath Be the Villain?

Nobody really knows who the villain for WandaVision is. Some suggest it's Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) herself, while others are still holding out hope for the live-action appearance of a spookier entity like Mephisto or Nightmare. Six episodes in, and it's still one of the biggest outstanding questions — a quick trip to Twitter or Reddit will confirm as much. As we continue to theorize about the show's big bad, entertain us for a second and assume it's none of the above. No, what if it's big ol' Shuma-Gorath? You know, the gigantic floating eye with tentacles protruding from it every which way.

It's a stretch, we already know that — but the character's inclusion makes sense in the long run, especially with a few of the Marvel movies coming up recently. Before we get too far along, the foundation of this theory is built on the idea WandaVision ties directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Got it? Good.

For the uninitiated, Shuma-Gorath is one of the biggest baddies in the entire Marvel library. The Great One Who Slumbers exists outside of all universes, looking to conquer the entire multiverse. In case you want to know just how gnarly the character is, he's also gone by names like All-Killer of the Dawn, The Void Made Flesh, and The Unclosing Eye. Heavy metal, right?

When it comes to Shuma-Gorath, the character is nearly always involved when the multiverse comes into play. Here, we suggest he's the ultimate big bad behind the spiritual trilogy that is WandaVision, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though characters like Nightmare or Mephisto could pop up, perhaps they're acting on behalf of Shuma-Gorath, who's sending them to do his bidding. In fact, we've already seen some similar storylines pan out in the source material Marvel Studios could easily adapt. Better yet, we've seen similar scenarios already play out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Remember Kaecilius and Dormammu in Doctor Strange?

Maybe Kevin Feige and his team are going really far out there and plan on bringing Shuma-Gorathto live-action. Since the studio likely isn't readying itself for another saga-long villain like Thanos, perhaps they'll go the route of "pod" villains, the first of which could be The Great Old One.

