WandaVision Love Sparks Interest in Jimmy Woo "X-Files" Spinoff Pitch

The people really want Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to get his own show. After a week-long campaign on social media, the viral fan-led movement has taken one step closer to reality. Over the weekend, actor Stephen Ford revealed he seemingly got the blessing from Marvel Studios to develop a pitch on Woo leading some type of SWORD-adjacent series in the tone of X-Files. Ford was the one originally behind the first tweet that went mega-viral earlier this month.

"Uh. Wow. So. We might have actually opened some doors on my Jimmy Woo X-Files idea," Ford tweeted Friday. "I'm spending the weekend writing the pitch. Can't express how much of an underdog I am in this scenario so don't get too excited but cross your fingers and thanks to everyone who made it possible."

Uh. Wow. So. We might have actually opened some doors on my Jimmy Woo X-Files idea. I'm spending the weekend writing the pitch. Can't express how much of an underdog I am in this scenario so get too excited but cross your fingers and thanks to everyone who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/cEEIz7WSlY — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021

Looking back to Deadpool, 20th Century Fox only picked up the Ryan Reynolds feature after test footage was leaked through similar methods. The fan response got so overwhelming, the studio couldn't help but make the decision to go forward.

Could Jimmy Woo and the Agents of Atlas be a similar situation?

Hear me out: An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU. Like a fun X-Files. Make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w5AsCHf2qJ — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 30, 2021

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

