WandaVision Fans Really Want Jimmy Woo to Get His Own Show
Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the latest episode of WandaVision, the Ant-Man and the Wasp alum returned to investigate the happenings in and around WandaWorld alongside Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and dozens of SWORD agents and the like. Woo's return — and his mastery of Scott Lang's card trick — already have fans begging for a Park-starring spinoff such as Agents of ATLAS.
During the initial press tour for the Disney+ series, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer revealed Park and Dennings' returns were something suggested to the writer's room by Marvel Studios.
"Randall and Kat were suggestions that I was like, ‘100% yes is my answer to that suggestion.' And that's sort of what I've seen on the other properties at Marvel, they have ideas of where they can put different characters and different storylines," Schaeffer says. "That doesn't always work out. That's not always how it is. I would say that most of the wonderful players in the MCU stable -- if they get the call -- they're going to show up because they're excited to. But yeah, it starts as a general idea, and then we see if we can make it work.
The Viral Tweet
Hear me out:
An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU.
Like a fun X-Files.
Make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w5AsCHf2qJ— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 30, 2021
Need
After watching #WandaVision episode 4 I NEED a spin-off focusing on Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo because Kat Dennings and Randall Park are awesome together and pretty funny, I loved the comedic chemistry that was a great distraction until Vision’s horrific... pic.twitter.com/lUvoNsFmos— John Argote (@JohnArgote2) January 30, 2021
Agents of SWORD
put jimmy woo in the same team as daisy johnson for a sword spinoff I’m begging you https://t.co/l91VWktHla— love, sarah (@KeptinOnZeBridg) January 31, 2021
MAGIC
What I want, Jimmy Woo spin off series. Call it “Agents of M.A.G.I.C.” https://t.co/fI657U8mwF— SpotWeld is Svengoole-‘yeen (@SpotWeld) January 31, 2021
Darcy & Jimmy
Episode 4 of #WandaVision was soo good! Jimmy Woo and Darcy need a spin off lol.— Veronica (@BroncosPrincess) January 30, 2021
#Riot
if marvel doesn’t announce a jimmy woo and darcy lewis spinoff we riot— derek (@D_Noshoes) January 29, 2021
Team-Up, Perhaps?
Am I the only one who really wants a Jimmy Woo/Darcy Lewis spin-off series after the latest episode of #WandaVision? I mean I’ve wanted a spinoff for each of them for a while but now particularly I want to see them team up - new fun X-Files baby! Chemistry. They got it!— Shaun Kronenfeld 🏳️⚧️ (@bigred_13) January 29, 2021
Want It, Need It
LUIS AND JIMMY WOO SPINOFF- I WANT IT I NEEEED IT— hannah ♿️ (@daddyrheeIG) January 31, 2021
Agents of ATLAS
Jimmy Woo is becoming one of my favorites. Seriously. I kinda want an MCU Agents of ATLAS spinoff.— Nerd Nonsense (@hysanadu) January 29, 2021
Okay, But When?
Jimmy woo spin off when?— maya ✵ (@finnpoe99) January 30, 2021
The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+