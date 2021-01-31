WandaVision Fans Really Want Jimmy Woo to Get His Own Show

Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the latest episode of WandaVision, the Ant-Man and the Wasp alum returned to investigate the happenings in and around WandaWorld alongside Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and dozens of SWORD agents and the like. Woo's return — and his mastery of Scott Lang's card trick — already have fans begging for a Park-starring spinoff such as Agents of ATLAS.

During the initial press tour for the Disney+ series, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer revealed Park and Dennings' returns were something suggested to the writer's room by Marvel Studios.

"Randall and Kat were suggestions that I was like, ‘100% yes is my answer to that suggestion.' And that's sort of what I've seen on the other properties at Marvel, they have ideas of where they can put different characters and different storylines," Schaeffer says. "That doesn't always work out. That's not always how it is. I would say that most of the wonderful players in the MCU stable -- if they get the call -- they're going to show up because they're excited to. But yeah, it starts as a general idea, and then we see if we can make it work.

Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying!