WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Dodges Agatha Harkness Question

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn had to dodge some questions from Jimmy Kimmel about those Marvel fan theories about her character "Agnes." If you haven't been reading up on online chat threads, the main theory (which we've broken down) is that "Agnes" is in fact "Agatha Harkness," one of the main witchcraft/mystical figures of the Marvel Universe. Jimmy Kimmel had to ask Kathryn Hahn if she's indeed Agatha Harkness, while also holding up a side-by-side image of Hahn and Harkness together. Instead of answering the loaded question, Hahn (ever the comedienne) just sipped her tea with a coy look:

When Kimmel asked Kathryn Hahn directly what she could tell us about Agnes, the star demurred, dropping the usual Marvel media-training answer about Agnes being "the nosey neighbor." When Kimmel pressed with a question about the Agatha Harkness rumors (with the photo), Hahn took a deep sip of her drink ("my Pimms Cup") as an answer, pretending to have missed the question. It wasn't "sipping tea" per se (a Pimms Cup is a spiced, fruity, gin-based cocktail), but it will be enough to keep Marvel fan threads buzzing along.

In the comics, it's Agatha Harkness who befriends Wanda Maximoff and helps her learn the full mystical potential of her reality-warping powers - leading to Wanda's eventual breakdown, and alteration of all reality. Wanda and Agatha fought together against the Salem's Seven, a community of ancient mystics hiding in a small American town, and that battle led to Wanda gaining the energy to create her sons. Later on, however, it was Agatha who had to reveal the dark truth: Wanda's children were made from pieces of the devil, Mephisto. It was Agatha who wiped the memory of that truth (and the children) from Wanda's mind, rather than battle Mephisto to free the boys' souls; when Wanda eventually figured out the truth, she killed Agatha for it.

Clearly, there's good reason for fans to think that Kathryn Hahn is fulfilling the Agatha Harkness role: Agnes' fashion (her brooch), dialogue ('Devil's in the details...'), and lack of civilian identity (revealed in Ep. 4) is all pretty conspicuous evidence. It seems clear elements of the Agatha Harkness character and her story are worked into WandaVision - the question is, which ones? Agatha's connection to Wanda could open the door to a House of M event like in the comics, introduce Mephisto, set up the Young Avengers, and basically open the door of mysticism and magic in the MCU, a little further.

WandaVision streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.