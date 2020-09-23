WandaVision: Here's Why Entire Series Could Take Place in Wanda's Head

✖

Thanks to the release of WandaVision's first trailer, fans have gotten a look at the series that will be Marvel Studios' first scripted offering for Disney+. Though just a minute-and-a-half long, the trailer was packed to the brim with first looks, reveals, and content to tide fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over in the interim. It also gave fans a taste of just how "bonkers" the series is going to be, featuring Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Paul Bettany) on what appeared to be a trip across timelines or the multiverse — which brings us back to the reason this piece exists in the first place.

What if this series isn't about Wanda traversing the multiverse in separate timelines and realities, but about trapping herself in a reality created within her own person? Brace yourselves and keep your tin-foil hat nearby, because we're going to go down quite the bizarre rabbit hole.

As of late, it's been pretty apparent Wanda is one of the MCU's strongest heroes; in fact, the notion is something Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige himself has confirmed and it's one of the reasons what makes what I'm about to say more believable. I believe Wanda creates a separate reality within herself, whether it resides in her mind, soul, or what have you. But how would that work?

Let's call it the "Insidious effect." If you've seen the first flick in the horror series — directed by none other than Aquaman helmer James Wan — you'll know it's about a child who enters a comatose state as spirits fight to inhabit his physical body. This removes the kid's soul as it explores an astral plane where other souls reside, and they're all battling for his physical form.

Remember when I said Wanda's the strongest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? I suggest an outside force manages to put Wanda in this comatose state, causing her to retreat within her mind or soul and that's where the duration of the series takes place. That's why we get the sitcoms through the years and the otherworldly effects and set pieces.

Why would someone do this? Because they want her body and skill set, of course! Perhaps Kathryn Hahn's Agnes is really Agatha Harkness, as many prevailing theories suggest or maybe she's a gender-swapped Nightmare — either way, both characters would want access to the powers of the strongest sorceress in the universe.

What we know for a fact is that WandaVision ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we know Scott Derrickson has always wanted to treat the Doctor Strange franchise as a series of horror movies. Furthermore, we know Derrickson and his writing partner have always wanted to introduce Nightmare and while neither may no longer be involved in the franchise, their ideas still remain.

If you know one thing about Nightmare, you know he's not of this world. He's the ruler and a hellish nightmare dimension and in the MCU, it's likely he'd know Wanda wouldn't dare help him "crossover" into the main reality. That's enough motivation to possess the strongest sorceress in the world, right? That's why someone of his nature would need access to her powers, to help create a rip in space and allow for otherworldly beings to pass through — something that would fit in line with a Nightmare appearance in the second Doctor Strange.

There's little evidence to support this theory as it stands now, and the little there may or may not be a throwaway. The "evidence" in question comes during the dinner scene shown in the trailer between Wanda, Vision, and the characters played by Debra Jo Rupp (That '70s Show) and Fred Melamed.

You see, closed captioning reveals the two characters are named Mr. and Mrs. Heart. What if you took those names quite literally and assumed Wanda's actually having a conversation with her heart, in a sense? Mrs. Heart's (Rupp) lines come across way too chaotic and unconventional to fall in line with a legitimate conversation — and they're all questions dealing with things Wanda's heart would "care" about.

After Wanda tells Vision she just wants to fit in, Mrs. Heart rapidly asks "Where did you two move from, how long have you been married, and why don't you have children yet?" Vision tries to step in and but doesn't know the answers to any of the questions. That's when Mr. Heart repeats the questions in an angrier tone, even slapping the table as neither can answer. Peculiar...

It should be noted I'm not suggesting this series features the titular duo traversing Wanda's body and having dinners with the Hearts, Brains, Livers, and what have you — rather, I theorize a villainous outside source has locked her away in her own mind and one, either possesses her body to use her powers to rip open the multiverse or two, Wanda manages to defeat them, but that action — perhaps when she realizes her inner reality was fake — is what causes the multiverse to rip open as the series heads straight into Doctor Strange 2.

WandaVision has yet to set a release date.

