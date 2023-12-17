One of WandaVision's Memorable Moments Is Trending

One of WandaVision's most memorable moments is back in the news. Over on Wikipedia, the "Ship of Theseus" entry has been edited to the point that none of the phrases in the original article are left. Credit for the work tracking this belongs to the Depths of Wikipedia account on Twitter. (Worth a follow, s/o to Annie Rauwerda for identifying all the weird quirks of that platform!) As WandaVision fans will remember, Vision debated himself about the authenticity of the Ship of Theseus during the Disney+ show's climax. It had people making memes for days on social media. This strange fact surfacing had people reminiscing on that interaction between Paul Bettany's Avenger and his doppelgänger.

While you check out the posts down below, check out what head writer Jack Schaeffer said to ET about that confrontation. It turns out she didn't come up with that, it was writer Megan McDonnell! The WandaVision writing team really had a knack for coming up with lines and concepts that still inspire a smile years later.

The "Ship of Theseus" article has been edited 1792 times since it was created in July of 2003. At present, 0% of the phrases in the original article (seen below) remain. pic.twitter.com/MzUUqfpiHK — depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) December 15, 2023

How Did The White Vision Argument Start?

"It wasn't about the directive of, where do we leave White Vision? That wasn't the focus. The focus was, how do you resolve the problem of two Visions fighting each other? Where does that end? They'll just be fighting each other until the end of time," the showrunner said. "It became clear to us that it's got to be a logic battle, right? You've got two Synthezoids with the exact same programming. It's going to come down to logic. The Vision inside the hex, we call him Soul Vision, we wanted Soul Vision to win based on something that was not only incredibly crafty and indicative of his extreme level of intelligence, but also was aligned with his journey, which is one of identity.

"So, he's only thought of himself as Vision this whole story. He hasn't been born that long. It's been a couple days. For him to surrender that authentically to his original self, I guess, it just seemed really beautiful and very smart and we loved it. And the idea of the ship of Theseus is actually Megan McDonnell, one of the other writers in the room who's writing Captain Marvel 2, she stumbled upon that thought experiment and had to explain it to us, like, eight times. We were still like, 'Wait, what is the thing?'"

Did you love that moment in WandaVision? Let us know in the comments down below! Check out some gun posts right here too.