WandaVision Finale: What Happened to Vision?

Full spoilers for WandaVision below! The ninth and final episode of Marvel Studios Disney+ series has been released and with it’s debut have come major revelations and changes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. In addition to Wanda fully reaching her destiny and becoming the Scarlet Witch (a full six years after her MCU debut!) there were shifts made to the character of the vision that allude to his future going forward as well. As we saw in the penultimate episode, there were two Visions leading up to the finale including the one created by Wanda and another created by SWORD, seemingly from parts of the dead Vision. Now the final leaves us with the question, what happened to them?

It’s pretty straight forward for the Wanda-created version of Vision, he went away after she closed the hex but he’s not entirely gone. Before this happens he speaks to Wanda and asks her what he is and she replies that he’s “the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me.” She eulogizes him further, knowing what’s about to happen, and we even see a tear fall from his eye. They share a tender moment but it’s implied he will return as Vision declares “Who knows what I might be next?” And when saying their goodbyes Wanda adds “We’ll say hello again.” After closing the hex this Vision is gone, but lives on in Wanda seemingly.

The other Vision however is a different story. Created by SWORD, the all-white Vision and the Hex Vision engage in an exchange about the Ship of Theseus, a logic puzzle that they use to deduce which of them is the “real” Vision, or rather if there even is a “real” Vision anymore. Eventually they come to the realization that the white Vision has all the memories of the original Vision in his head, they’re simply being kept from him.

Hex Vision takes the opportunity to open them up, revealing a quick montage of the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. After this his eyes transform to be more like the original Vision with him then proclaiming “I am Vision,” and flying away to places unknown. Perhaps he’s gone to the locations that are now fresh in his mind from his memories, or maybe he just needed to find a place to think. In any event it’s only a matter of time before we find out where Vision went.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire, where the question was posed to him about what Vision’s future in the MCU might look like, actor Paul Bettany replied: “How do I do this without spoilers? I guess we’ve seen what happens to Wanda when love is taken away from her…and I wonder what that would look like with Vision.”

WandaVision can be seen in its entirety on Disney+.

