WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Is Excited for the Aerospace Engineer's Debut

There are plenty of mysteries when it comes to WandaVision. Each week more and more questions are thrown at viewers and while each episode offers more clues as to what is going on with Wanda and Westview, there's one mystery that fans have been eagerly trying to solve. That mystery is who the aerospace engineer friend Monica Rambeau has referenced and while that friend's identity is one viewers will have to keep watching for, Teyonah Parris is excited for it -- and she can't wait to see fan reaction, either.

In a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Parris was asked about her reaction to learning the aerospace engineer's identity, as well as if she was excited about it.

"When I, well ... I can't wait to see what y'all's reaction is when you learn with the aerospace engineer is," Parris said.

"Everything about this show excites me," she explained. "There are so many little surprises, things you don't expect. So in keeping with the theme the show has already set up, I'm always excited."

Even without the mysterious friend's identity yet revealed, fans are already excited and there are plenty of theories as to who that aerospace engineer might end up being. A popular theory is that it will be Adam Brashear, the legendary Blue Marvel. The character is a recent introduction to the Marvel Universe having first debuted in 2008 when Marvel made a major retcon of its own mythos by turning the superhero into one of the universe's first major powered beings during the 1960s. Brashear would be a solid choice for that aerospace engineer as, in more recent comics, Brashear and Rambeau have spent time on the same team, a version of the Ultimates that battled major cosmic threats. In comics, Brashear was also a member of the United States Marine Corps, so involvement with SWORD in the MCU could work out easily as well.

Other theories as to who the character could include Riri Williams -- and Marvel Studios has already cast Dominique Thorne in the role for the upcoming Ironheart series -- and even the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards.

Whoever it is, Parris did suggest that some fans are getting close to figuring it out.

"I feel like there are some really hardcore, intuitive fans who are doing very well with ... there are some smart cookies, yeah," Parris said.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.