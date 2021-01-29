WandaVision Reveals The Beekeeper's True Identity

✖

Full spoilers for WandaVision below! One of the biggest mysteries of Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series first few episodes was the random beekeeper that wandered out of a West View sewer in front of the happy couple's home. With episode four of the series now revealed, a lot of answers have started to come into view about what the first three episodes were doing and what was happening in the larger MCU. Among those reveals was the identity of the Beekeeper, who was confirmed to be a random operative for SWORD, but one mystery remains, what happened to him?

In the episode SWORD, the Army, FBI and a few more government agencies have all mobilized to outside West View to attempt to solve what's going on. Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis ends up figuring it all out but before she realizes that the sitcom of the show is actually being broadcast onto nearby televisions, SWORD sends one of their own through the sewer system into the town. Called out by name as "Agent Franklin" the Beekeeper begins his sewer journey by wearing a massive, but traditional containment suit, and crawls down into the tunnels.

As he makes the transition into Wanda's bubble (for lack of a better term) his clothes transition into the appropriate beekeeper attire so as not to break the sitcom illusion. Even his tether transforms, unclipping form his waist and coming back to the surface now with the end of it transformed into a retro jump rope.

Fans had previously theorized heavily about the Beekeeper and his place in the story when he first appeared, but it should have been clear at first that his WandaVision screentime was going to be minimal from the credits. The character is played by Zac Henry, a longtime stuntman for Marvel Studios. In fact, he's even listed as the "stunt rigging coordinator" for WandaVision and has had similar positions on Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinty War, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in addition to a ton of non-Marvel projects.

