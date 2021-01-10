WandaVision Director Says Scarlet Witch Has Suffered the Most in the MCU

✖

WandaVision is close to its long-awaited debut, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eager to welcome the Disney+ hit. The show promises to be the first of many TV shows set on expanding the epic film verse. Wanda and Vision will head up the weighty endeavor, but director Matt Shakman wants to make one thing clear about the heroine in a recent interview.

During a chat with the New York Times, Shakman spoke at length about the creation of WandaVision and its suburban setting. It was there the director touched on Wanda's past, and Shakman stressed how her reputation as someone who has suffered influences Wanda's role in the show.

“Wanda is probably the person who has suffered the most of anyone in the M.C.U.,” Shakman explained. “And so the show is always grounded in that. Even though what you see are faithfully recreated television shows, there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye.”

Of course, it is hard to deny the suffering which Wanda has endured. Before she was whisked into a world of heroes, Wanda and her brother lived in a war-torn country which ultimately led to their parents' deaths. The two were then used as lab rats by Hydra where they unlocked their respective powers. Wanda and her brother then fell in line with Ultron in a bid to end the Avengers, but the ordeal left Pietro dead. Most recently, Wanda suffered another brutal loss when her lover Vision was killed by Thanos, and the death seemed to break her in a way. So yeah, Shakman is right to call Wanda one of the MCU's long-suffering heroes.

If you are ready to reunite with Wanda in this Disney+ series, WandaVision will be released on January 15. The premiere will contain two episodes before further episodes are released weekly. The show's synopsis can be found here: "The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

What do you think of the director's take on Wanda? Do you agree with their assessment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.