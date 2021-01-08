Marvel's WandaVision Two-Episode Premiere Confirmed

✖

Marvel's WandaVision will have a two-episode premiere, Disney announced today. In a press release, we get confirmation WandaVision's initial release plans, which is that "The first 2 episodes will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, January 15. Episode 3 will debut on Friday, January 22." That's a change from the Disney+ release format for Star Wars hit series The Mandalorian, which releases just one episode per week. Marvel Studios hasn't put out any new content since the 2019 release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so this could be a nice little extra to get fans back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a feature-length premiere event.

...Or, WandaVision may just need the two-episode launchpad to really suck viewers in. It would make sense: the series seems to be a slow-burn build. It'll start with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living as a happy couple in a sitcom-style fantasy world before that "reality" shows cracks of something more warped and sinister. It could take both episodes to really establish that darker intrigue beneath the TV and comic reference points WandaVision seems to be packed with. And again, since over a year has gone by without an MCU movie, two episodes of WandaVision will feel like a feature-film event fed to hungry fans.

Of course, the recent revelation that WandaVision's nine episodes will be Rated PG has some Marvel fans now questioning just how much edge (or not) there will be to the show's scarier bits. Nonetheless, this first Marvel Disney+ series seems like it's going to be a pretty pivotal piece of the MCU Phase Four story arc. After Scarlet Witch begins bending reality to suit her whims, the ripples into the multiverse will be felt from WandaVision through Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse. That's all to say: this is one bit of content that Marvel fans are going to surely tune-in for.

Here's the official WandaVision synopsis: